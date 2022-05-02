We’ve known for a while now that the libs are scared of Christopher Rufo. He’s done a pretty fantastic job of exposing the sinister, toxic nature of their Critical Race Theory and Queer Theory agendas in public schools. More recently, he’s also been quite successful at ensnaring Disney in his dragnet.

But thanks to all of his work, the Left is no longer just scared of Rufo. Their fear has developed into full-blown paranoia.

Look no further for evidence than how MSNBC is covering him:

MSNBC would rather run segments presenting me as a "mastermind" who can single-handedly manipulate the nation's politics than confront the fact that radical race and gender theories in public schools are poisonous, divisive, and deeply unpopular. All I've done is expose them. pic.twitter.com/UzL2fSaWLK — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 2, 2022

“Far right mastermind.” Sure, Jan.

But hey, if this is how MSNBC and other mainstream media outlets want to play this, they can go right ahead. They’ll actually be doing him a huge favor!

I'm happy they're helping get the message out: "far right mastermind" sounds dangerous and cool, and the soft-focus New York Times portrait is a nice touch. But if the Left wanted to actually improve its political position, it would dial down the nonstop race/gender radicalism. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 2, 2022

But that would require that the Left be capable of learning from their mistakes, and, well, that’s really just not their M.O., is it?

The Left's problem—which provides me incredible leverage—is that they can't transgress their own premises, even if they're unpopular. So they do this farcical two-step, denying the problem exists ("there's no CRT in schools!") and then demanding that it get installed everywhere. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 2, 2022

And they think we’re all too stupid to realize what they’re doing! That’s maybe the most hilarious part of all this.

But parents have seen through this charade. Parents oppose critical race theory by a 40-point margin and now support Republicans by a 28-point margin. This drove Youngkin's victory and will deliver a massacre for Dems in the midterms. Maybe they'll listen then. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 2, 2022

Well, yes. We suppose it’s possible that they’ll listen … but given their usual behavior, we expect them to double, triple, quadruple, quintuple down on the garbage that’s been their undoing on a national political level. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, and the Left is nothing if not insane.

In any event, congratulations to Christopher Rufo on being a chronic thorn in the Left’s side. We give him an A — and a high-five.

Badge of honor https://t.co/TxX9LLGIlR — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 2, 2022

Wear it proudly, Chris.

