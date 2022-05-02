We’ve known for a while now that the libs are scared of Christopher Rufo. He’s done a pretty fantastic job of exposing the sinister, toxic nature of their Critical Race Theory and Queer Theory agendas in public schools. More recently, he’s also been quite successful at ensnaring Disney in his dragnet.

But thanks to all of his work, the Left is no longer just scared of Rufo. Their fear has developed into full-blown paranoia.

Look no further for evidence than how MSNBC is covering him:

“Far right mastermind.” Sure, Jan.

But hey, if this is how MSNBC and other mainstream media outlets want to play this, they can go right ahead. They’ll actually be doing him a huge favor!

Trending

But that would require that the Left be capable of learning from their mistakes, and, well, that’s really just not their M.O., is it?

And they think we’re all too stupid to realize what they’re doing! That’s maybe the most hilarious part of all this.

Well, yes. We suppose it’s possible that they’ll listen … but given their usual behavior, we expect them to double, triple, quadruple, quintuple down on the garbage that’s been their undoing on a national political level. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, and the Left is nothing if not insane.

In any event, congratulations to Christopher Rufo on being a chronic thorn in the Left’s side. We give him an A — and a high-five.

Wear it proudly, Chris.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childrenChristopher Rufocritical race theoryCRTkidsMSNBCparentspublic schoolsqueer theory

Recommended Twitchy Video