Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern did Ilya Shapiro dirty. And thanks to his efforts, Georgetown Law is doing Shapiro dirty, too.

If Shapiro were bitter and angry over this, we wouldn’t blame him in the least.

But instead, he’s giving a master class on responding to injustice with grace:

We very much like this idea.

Ideologically speaking, Shapiro likely has very little, if not nothing, in common with Whoopi Goldberg. But he’s mature and empathetic enough to realize that cancel culture is still bad when it claims a liberal scalp. It’s tempting to celebrate Whoopi Goldberg and “The View” getting a taste of their own medicine for a change, but ultimately, it’s still wrong.

And Ilya Shapiro deserves mad respect for wanting to do something about it.

So, Whoopi Goldberg … what do you say? You in?

David French would do well to take a page from Ilya Shapiro’s book. If French is really smart, he’ll just read the whole damn book.

Tags: Anderson Coopercancel cultureGeorgetown LawIlya ShapiroJoe RoganThe ViewWhoopi Goldberg

