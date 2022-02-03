Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern did Ilya Shapiro dirty. And thanks to his efforts, Georgetown Law is doing Shapiro dirty, too.

If Shapiro were bitter and angry over this, we wouldn’t blame him in the least.

But instead, he’s giving a master class on responding to injustice with grace:

.@WhoopiGoldberg let’s talk. Whether on @joerogan’s podcast, @andersoncooper’s show—anywhere and everywhere—we have to disrupt this toxic cultural moment in favor of free speech, respectful discourse, grace, and good faith. — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) February 3, 2022

We very much like this idea.

Interesting challenge. 13/10 would watch — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) February 3, 2022

Amen. I'd love to hear that conversation. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 3, 2022

This is why @ishapiro is awesome – he will sit down and talk, even with the likes of @WhoopiGoldberg https://t.co/DtxU2WccXO — RSBUNKER (@RSBUNKER) February 3, 2022

Ideologically speaking, Shapiro likely has very little, if not nothing, in common with Whoopi Goldberg. But he’s mature and empathetic enough to realize that cancel culture is still bad when it claims a liberal scalp. It’s tempting to celebrate Whoopi Goldberg and “The View” getting a taste of their own medicine for a change, but ultimately, it’s still wrong.

And Ilya Shapiro deserves mad respect for wanting to do something about it.

So, Whoopi Goldberg … what do you say? You in?

pushing back against the zombie-mob of cancel culture is the only move right now. https://t.co/iQO1GM26JT — Gregory Hoffmann (@Gregory61648158) February 3, 2022

David French would do well to take a page from Ilya Shapiro’s book. If French is really smart, he’ll just read the whole damn book.

Recommended Twitchy Video