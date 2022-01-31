Earlier, we told you about Whoopi Goldberg informing “The View’s” audience that “the Holocaust isn’t about race.” That comes as news to a lot of people who have studied the Holocaust, as well as people who only know the basic gist of the Holocaust.

As some have pointed out, had, say, Joe Rogan said something like that, we’d have wall-to-wall media coverage as well as loud calls from Democratic politicians and entertainers to yank all advertising from the network.

Curious, has Joe Rogan even gone as far as "the holocaust wasn't about race" https://t.co/wG3CtQHwQc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2022

If Joe Rogan said “The Holocaust isn’t about race” and that “these are two white groups of people,” we’d never stop hearing about it from the Acela Media’s loudest anti-speech activists… https://t.co/2hDUHsvxnx — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 31, 2022

If Joe Rogan is in hot water over "dangerous misinformation", then Whoopi Goldberg needs to be in a boiling tsunami of trouble. https://t.co/qMTo5QMwau — Ashley McCully (@TXTrendyChick) January 31, 2022

Ten toes on the line Whoopi Goldberg just told her entire audience on The View that the holocaust wasn't about race. These are the people who want Joe Rogan off the air. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) January 31, 2022

Well, is what’s good for the goose good for the gander?

Spotify indeed hosts “The View” podcast. What is Whoopi Goldberg’s hot Holocaust take if not dangerous misinformation?

Has Neil Young demanded ABC remove his music yet? — Chris McCall (@therealmccaw) January 31, 2022

It shouldn’t just be Neil Young. All the liberal musicians should band together and threaten to leave Spotify!

.@taylorswift13 Speak up. Speak out. Your silence speaks volumes. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2022

What say you, Peter Frampton? We know you won’t stand for misinformation on Spotify.

Can anyone stand for it, really?

@Spotify I demand a warning message be placed on @TheView ! THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. THINK OF THE CHILDREN!https://t.co/CehLxSYDX1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 31, 2022

