Earlier, we told you about Whoopi Goldberg informing “The View’s” audience that “the Holocaust isn’t about race.” That comes as news to a lot of people who have studied the Holocaust, as well as people who only know the basic gist of the Holocaust.

As some have pointed out, had, say, Joe Rogan said something like that, we’d have wall-to-wall media coverage as well as loud calls from Democratic politicians and entertainers to yank all advertising from the network.

Well, is what’s good for the goose good for the gander?

Spotify indeed hosts “The View” podcast. What is Whoopi Goldberg’s hot Holocaust take if not dangerous misinformation?

It shouldn’t just be Neil Young. All the liberal musicians should band together and threaten to leave Spotify!

What say you, Peter Frampton? We know you won’t stand for misinformation on Spotify.

Can anyone stand for it, really?

