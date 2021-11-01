We swear that Larry Sabato used to be reasonably sane. But something happened to the UVA Center for Politics director over the past several years. Something … weird.

Like, dude’s brain is legit broken.

Check him out here on Chris Jansing’s MSNBC show, discussing the Virginia gubernatorial race between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin:

.@LarrySabato says, if @GlennYoungkin wins, it'll be b/c of white power & accepting lies: "The operative word is…race. That is what matters…There's a lot of…white backlash, white resistance, whatever you want to call it…We live in a post-factual era[.]" #VAgov pic.twitter.com/33KQvZNVkV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 1, 2021

Sabato's lead-in was this 👖 on 🔥 lie from MSNBC's Chris Jansing: "Every single person I asked, why are you supporting Glenn Youngkin, it was education, education, critical race theory. I mean, first of all, critical race theory, as we know, isn't taught in Virginia schools." pic.twitter.com/qyIjiVOyji — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 1, 2021

WaPo’s Jonathan Capehart got in on this action, too. But unlike Sabato, Capehart has never struck us as particularly reasonable or sane:

WashPost's Jonathan Capehart: "I love what @LarrySabato said…It's not critical race theory, we have to focus on race & in this case, @GlennYoungkin, by throwing the word Beloved onto the embers of white resentment. he's been able to close the gap." #VAgov pic.twitter.com/SIt50fybCq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 1, 2021

Good Lord.

Capehart w/fear-mongering lies: "[I]f…McAuliffe does not win, the damage isn't just to black voters…it's to Virginia b/c what could come w/a @GlennYoungkin administration, you know, you need only look to Texas & Georgia to see what the template might be for Virginia" (4/4) pic.twitter.com/rHyU7DW7y9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 1, 2021

So … the template for Virginia is other states falsely accused of voter suppression by Democrats pissed off that their candidate lost?

Anyway, back to our buddy Larry:

P.S. One more thing on @LarrySabato — as someone pointed out to me, Chris Jansing never asked him about how his Crystal Ball had just moved the #VAgov race to lean R (and a @GlennYoungkin victory). — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 1, 2021

Well, he probably moved it to lean R very, very grudgingly. He himself does not support a Ku Klux Kandidate like Glenn Youngkin, let’s be clear about that!

Nailed it, @LarrySabato. If Virginia voters reject the candidate who is endorsed by a literal KKK hood-wearing Democrat (who Sabato almost certainly voted for!), it's because those voters are RACIST. https://t.co/DTFLENhHVq — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 1, 2021

NAILED IT, LARRY.

I’ve seen a lot of the upset people in VA @LarrySabato Particularly if you look at say, any of the School Board meetings in Fairfax/Loudoun – which I recently have reviewed. Do parents of color – immigrants and citizens who have roots all over the world – not exist to you? https://t.co/dP5uqIHdgl — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) November 1, 2021

In which rich white liberal @LarrySabato tells all those black parents who oppose critical race theory that they're nothing but Uncle Toms. https://t.co/8BXV80JRoh — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 1, 2021

The Left has the best messengers. The best, Jerry. The best!

Would someone spout this drivel unless they were a bit worried that Terry McAuliffe will lose? https://t.co/Q2Tx6z9bnm — Vanessa (@NessaAdelaide) November 1, 2021

Not a good look when you trot out the made up, hysterical excuses for why your guy lost before Election Day. https://t.co/aJ5lxJW9QJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 1, 2021

Larry’s just trying to set expectations where they belong.

😲…. This guy used to seem reasonable. 😬 https://t.co/vZA5YFWwZA — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 1, 2021

I'm old enough to remember when #Sabato was a go-to on elections. You could trust him. He had integrity. https://t.co/y5wu66SXWQ — Jeff Leidig (@DenverGooner) November 1, 2021

What data in any polls underscore what Sabato is shoveling here? Education and economy are driving this election, and the pollster ignores that pesky fact in going full Lincoln Project. https://t.co/orY2FGnIRC — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 1, 2021

And you never — never — go full Lincoln Project.

He really is cracked. https://t.co/QHsq9povYK — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 1, 2021

Sabato is an absolute clown https://t.co/0ni1te5aAl — Matthew 🇺🇸🇬🇧🐘 (@itsmatthew124) November 1, 2021