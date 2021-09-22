Let’s take a few moments to check in with “The View” and see what’s happening over there. Something really good and insightful and brilliant, no doubt.

Take it away, Joy Behar:

Joy Behar on Monica Lewinsky: "I would submit here that the real victim was the United States of America and Hillary Clinton." pic.twitter.com/FvT2pj5iCb — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 22, 2021

We, too, would like to submit something. We would like to submit that Joy Behar is a bottomless barrel of idiocy.

Want a little more icing for that cake?

Joy Behar also revealed that she doesn't regret "any joke" she made about Lewinsky amid the scandal that led to President Clinton's impeachment. "Because in the moment it was funny and it was relevant — my intention is never to hurt anybody’s feelings."https://t.co/isgxoYRlvS — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 22, 2021

Yes. If Joy Behar is guilty of anything, it’s going too far out of her way to avoid hurting people’s feelings.

Fortunately for us, we’re not concerned about hurting Joy Behar’s feelings. Not when it’s warranted, anyway. And we’d say it’s definitely warranted in this case.

She’s insane. Joy Behar is insane.

Women supporting women — BGambu✊🏾🥦 (@bennndzoyiya) September 22, 2021

Narrator: Joy Behar doesn’t actually care about supporting women. Not politically inconvenient ones, at least.

@JoyVBehar @TheView President Bill Clinton used his power to have an affair with a young woman. Bill and his handlers would have destroyed her if not for the famous blue dress. Hillary knew about his philandering and stayed with him to continue acquiring power and money. https://t.co/7xv0Zer1b7 — Howard G (@Bossmustangfan) September 22, 2021

I’m sorry but Monica was preyed on by a predator. She is a victim in this whole thing. Taken advantage of by the biggest person of trust in the world. — ✌🏼Andy Splatz✌🏼 (@AndySplatz) September 22, 2021

How the Left treats women is entirely dependent on how a given woman fits into their political aims. https://t.co/y17JUUz2ch — Tony Beard (@tonybeard) September 22, 2021