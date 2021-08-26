At least 40 people are dead and 120 more injured as a result of today’s explosions outside the airport in Kabul. Those numbers are likely to increase before the day is over.

Given the Biden administration’s actions, it was obvious from the get-go how this was going to play out. And yet, Joe Biden’s defenders in the media have insisted that his decisions have been the right ones and that the unfolding humanitarian disaster was inevitable.

This was not inevitable. https://t.co/ABBVB4XWBe — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 26, 2021

It was not inevitable.

What was inevitable was that certain members of the media would let their liberal bias trump their journalistic responsibilities and concern for the welfare of their fellow Americans as well as our Afghan allies. NewsBusters has put together a collection of some of our brightest media luminaries rationalizing this travesty:

Video: The shameless media hacks defending Biden on Afghanistan. Not everyone got the memo that this is a colossal failure and humanitarian disaster. pic.twitter.com/PWW7Jz1jQY — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) August 26, 2021

There are, of course, more where these came from, but that video is a good place to start.