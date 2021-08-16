Joe Biden has already made sure to place responsibility Donald Trump for his own disastrous Afghanistan policy.

So it should come as no surprise that Joe Biden’s defenders would resort to the same sort of finger-pointing.

And speaking of crass politics, how about this take from blue-checked British dramatist and author Peter Jukes? It’s really something:

Trending

Didn’t we tell you it was something? It’s got everything. Donald Trump, male supremacists, and conspiracy theories. Who could ask for anything more?

Gotta throw it all at the wall in case something will miraculously stick.

No one should take it seriously.

Must’ve been some trap.

Jukes’ take really is a hot mess.

It’s really not.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanConspiracy TheoryDonald TrumpJoe Bidenmale supremacist authoritariansPeter Jukestrap