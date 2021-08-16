Joe Biden has already made sure to place responsibility Donald Trump for his own disastrous Afghanistan policy.

Watching Biden officials and their partisans (neocons + liberals) try to claim this withdrawal was Trump's plan is shamelessly deceitful. Trump did want to leave Afghanistan. But Biden spent the year boasting that it was his choice and plan. Kamala leaked that she was key to it. pic.twitter.com/rngZEvrgGO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 16, 2021

So it should come as no surprise that Joe Biden’s defenders would resort to the same sort of finger-pointing.

Just as a matter of crass politics, the best thing going for Biden is that Trump was the one who made the withdrawal deal with the Taliban while cutting out the Afghan government — and in fact wanted to pull out even more precipitously and invite the Taliban to Camp David. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 16, 2021

Just as a matter of crass politics, Biden has spent six months crowing about all the bad Trump policies he has reversed. To whine now that he really had no choice is so weak and feckless it is beyond words. https://t.co/0BYwhhJ3Cd — Janet Mullins Grissom (@JMullinsGrissom) August 16, 2021

And speaking of crass politics, how about this take from blue-checked British dramatist and author Peter Jukes? It’s really something:

Let’s be clear. Biden fell into a trap set by Trump, who — whenever he meets them — promotes male supremacist authoritarians. No doubt there was some kind of payoff too. But it’s the Afghan people — and particularly Afghan women — who will pay the heaviest price https://t.co/JeXzWCymP4 — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) August 15, 2021

Didn’t we tell you it was something? It’s got everything. Donald Trump, male supremacists, and conspiracy theories. Who could ask for anything more?

This is what they’re going with?

Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/956cX2c7Em — ƧЦƧΛП (@wayward_okie) August 16, 2021

Gotta throw it all at the wall in case something will miraculously stick.

Not a single normal, sane person will take this tweet seriously. — Eric H. (@ericinva) August 16, 2021

No one should take it seriously.

Must’ve been some trap.

Except Trump thought he would win again, so, what, Trump was laying a trap for himself? https://t.co/ASVemSNIzj — Delta-variant Coder, A CoderDyne Company (@CoderInCrisis) August 16, 2021

But if Trump won (which he thought he would) then he laid a trap… for himself? https://t.co/sLeKOoQGpe pic.twitter.com/yUF9BuTg0T — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) August 16, 2021

Jukes’ take really is a hot mess.

Trump "Set a Trap for Biden???" Is Orange Man Bad the dumbest person on the face of the Earth or smarter than any Bond villain ever hoped to be. Choose one, ONLY ONE! 😂 https://t.co/cgOJlbJblr — They Call Me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) August 16, 2021

"Biden is so dumb he let an oaf like Trump outwit him" is not the flex you think it is. https://t.co/7odzpEmKSO — El Rey de los Chingones (@ThatRayShow) August 16, 2021

It’s really not.

Tell me you’re insane without telling me you’re insane https://t.co/W47tuWO9vP — jake bartley (@jmbartley27) August 16, 2021