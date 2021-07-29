Not that anyone would ever look to Ian Millhiser for policy guidance, but that doesn’t make his insanity not worth spotlighting.

And today, he’s pulling out all the stops:

Congress should increase the income tax rate on taxpayers who are unvaccinated, and who have no legitimate religious or medical reason to be unvaccinated, to 99 percent. This could be done through reconciliation. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) July 29, 2021

99%! We told you it was special.

Ian, Ian, Ian.

Hey, why not just confiscate their belongings? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 29, 2021

Why not?

Not just a fascist, but a racist:

Ugh, he knows this would tax Black and Hispanic people at in disproportionate way, right? https://t.co/F0mcLvEmUA — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) July 29, 2021

This tax would disproportionately hit minorities https://t.co/aEhEtcw6TF — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 29, 2021

So, you want to tax black and brown people disproportionally more? — EJ (@Ejmiller25) July 29, 2021

Perfect. Since vaccination rates are pretty low among black and hispanic people, you can use the tax as another example of systemic racism down the road. — Omis (@Omisjl2019) July 29, 2021

So you want to disproportionately tax black, brown, and other POCs at a higher rate? Racist. https://t.co/hz2zKkHPes — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) July 29, 2021

Ian wants to tax POCs disproportionately. That seems a tad racist. https://t.co/m2ysxhzC0t — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 29, 2021

Just a tad, Ian.

Yeah, you go into the mostly minority neighborhoods where they won’t get vaccinated and explain your rationale. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) July 29, 2021

And be sure to take someone with you to record the whole thing! We’re dying to see what will happen.