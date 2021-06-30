It’s been nothing short of fascinating to watch Democrats and the Left try to pin the #DefundThePolice and #AbolishThePolice movements on Republicans and conservatives.

Just amazing.

And, in keeping with the liberal trend, here’s an opinion piece from Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank claiming that the Squad — yes, that Squad — is more pro-police than Republicans:

Even the Squad is more pro-police than these Republicans https://t.co/qqAeEJ7DNG — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) June 29, 2021

Republican leaders have developed a new strategy for ousting Democrats from their majority in Congress, Dana @Milbank writes: Blue Lies Matter. https://t.co/4BtPLqM9S1 — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) June 30, 2021

And here’s erstwhile “conservative” Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin, pimping said piece:

Opinion | Even the Squad is more pro-police than these Republicans <– BINGO https://t.co/iL1HTo5ebj — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 29, 2021

“BINGO.”

Back on the List? She should have a permanent spot on it.

😂😂😂😂. Ummm. No. — Ag Competitiveness 🇺🇸 (@CompetitiveAg) June 30, 2021

Honest to God this may be one of the worst Opinions ever. — Wheresyourcape? (@wheresyourcape) June 30, 2021

No wonder she loves it. “Worst opinions ever” is her brand.

Even the squad don't agree with this. — XavierSF (@AxlGooner) June 30, 2021

You know we've seen their tweets and heard their interviews, right? — Sark's my Coach (@Tittlewk93) June 30, 2021

So has Jennifer Rubin. She just knows her audience.

you've been studying the @TheBabylonBee I see — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) June 30, 2021

Favorite parody account on Twitter — Talcum X (@TalcumX13) June 29, 2021

She’s a living parody. I love it, but don’t take it or her too seriously. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Jefe de mi vida (@1962Kiser) June 30, 2021

How does this woman have a job — Stan Darmaz (@StanDarmaz) June 30, 2021

She's gone from moderate Romney Republican to extreme-Left newspaper-version Keith Olbermann https://t.co/PHHmq8iqG7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 30, 2021

What a short, strange trip it’s been.