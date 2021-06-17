We usually only see the really dystopian stuff when the Republicans are in charge, so we consider this new project from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom a very special treat.

If you’re not terrified of voter suppression running rampant in America, just take a look at this. We dare you not to take Katy and Orlando seriously:

Joe Manchin is basically a Republican, guys.

So ACT NOW! DO IT FOR DAISY!

Trending

That’s good advice, actually. It’s even funnier the second time.

Who cares? All that matters is that it’s out there, baby, and we’re lovin’ every minute of it.

Womp-womp.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dystopiaFor the People ActKaty PerryOrlando Bloomvoter suppressionvoting rights