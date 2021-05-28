Joe Biden recently called out Republicans who didn’t vote for his brilliant American Rescue Plan:

@POTUS brings props when he needs to properly shame the republicans, and I love it. pic.twitter.com/E29pjlHIEM — Bad Faith🐴🇺🇲 (@Jeffdc5) May 27, 2021

"Some people have no shame." pic.twitter.com/pPAmQXjppC — The Recount (@therecount) May 27, 2021

And speaking of people with no shame, here’s PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor:

President Biden just pulled out a list of Republicans who he says are touting the American Rescue Plan and who are trying to take credit for its impact but who refused to vote for the plan that was passed with only Democratic support. Wow. pic.twitter.com/DO38UDUX02 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 27, 2021

“Wow.”

“Wow” the PBS journalist reported https://t.co/Es63UTeX2h — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 28, 2021