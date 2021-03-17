Folks, we regret to inform you that we’re smack-dab in the middle of yet another vast right-wing conspiracy.

And this time, Joe Biden is the target:

NEW: Joe Biden's problems at the US-Mexico border may be exacerbated by Border Patrol agents and union officials working with Republicans to undermine the Biden Administration, say ex-DHS and Border Patrol insiders. https://t.co/SKKKY9zPHc — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 16, 2021

“This is a planned, coordinated attempt to sabotage the Biden administration,” said @JennBudd, a former Border Patrol agent-turned-immigrant rights activist. https://t.co/SKKKY9zPHc — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 16, 2021

A-ha!

.@JenBudd added that the fact that unaccompanied minors are being kept at Border Patrol stations for extended periods of time appears to be “an internal crisis” of the agency’s own creation: “It does not take that long to process children.” https://t.co/SKKKY9zPHc — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 16, 2021

An ex-DHS official who has served at senior levels in the GW Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations said another problem Biden faces in fixing the US immigration system is a Border Patrol union that acts as if it has a veto over immigration policy matters. https://t.co/SKKKY9zPHc — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 16, 2021

“You have way too many scenarios where the secretary or the head of CBP issues a directive, and there’s just an absolute recalcitrance in the organization. There is a lack of command and control in a way that is dangerous.” https://t.co/SKKKY9zPHc — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 16, 2021

Border Patrol is definitely not fooling Julián Castro, that’s for damn sure!

Ex-HUD Sec'y @JulianCastro said he would not be surprised if the Border Patrol union was colluding with Republicans to undermine Biden because Trump “allowed that agency to go rogue” and allowed the union to dictate policy. https://t.co/SKKKY9zPHc — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 16, 2021

More:

Castro said he would not be surprised if the Border Patrol union was colluding with Republicans to undermine Biden because Trump “allowed that agency to go rogue” and allowed the union to dictate policy. “He encouraged their worst instincts, made 1000 different administrative changes fostered a culture of anti-immigrant sentiment, and I believe at the end, administratively, essentially gave them more power over how the operation is conducted,” he said.

.@JulianCastro said the Border Patrol needs accountability based on a chain of command: “Folks on the ground should not have the ability to throw a wrench into the gears by slow-walking policy or choosing what policies they’re actually going to abide by." https://t.co/SKKKY9zPHc — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 16, 2021

Guys.

But @JenBudd said there is one major action Biden can take to prevent the agency from continuing to operate as if the president doesn’t make policy that doesn't involve personnel moves. “He has to decertify the union,” she said. https://t.co/SKKKY9zPHc — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 16, 2021

CORRECTION: Jenn Budd is @BuddJenn — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 16, 2021

OK, but can we get back to Julián Castro for a few minutes?

Guess there was an opening for a new “collusion” narrative.

Undermining the legally elected governmental apparatus is a clear case of sedition. These sad miserable little men should be arrested and put with those other "revolutionaries" awaiting trial. https://t.co/5OEDyM2u3g — 𝓕𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓴 𝓐𝓷𝓽𝓲𝓯𝓪 🇮🇪 (@FrankOKelly) March 16, 2021

I’d bet money on it https://t.co/fjSLe0iluJ — mesanjar – uǝʌɐᴚ ǝʎƎ Ɛ (@EquoAmicus) March 17, 2021

I thought that also https://t.co/g3EVw91zEz — Susan Kramer (@kramer_susan) March 17, 2021

Oh, so you’re off your rocker, too?

Marjorie Taylor Blue pic.twitter.com/mUDbz3ABU3 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 17, 2021

Ha!

Right?

I thought we liked Unions dictating policies? https://t.co/g1Un1XyXAI — opdroid1234 (@opdroid1234) March 17, 2021

Apparently that’s only the case when there are actual policies and those policies benefit Democrats. When they’re fake policies that benefit Republicans, not so much.

In any event, the Democrats don’t have a monopoly on tinfoil-hattery, but they’re certainly no slouches, themselves, when it comes to crazy.

The speed at which Democrats have gone from "our government institutions are sacred & we must protect these brave ppl from outrageous Republican attacks" to "the FBI conducted a fake investigation on Kavanaugh & Border Patrol is colluding w Rs against Biden" is mind-bending. https://t.co/YAAtYDnQMZ — Everything I say is disputed (@TheMushyMiddle) March 17, 2021

