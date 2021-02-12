Yesterday, there was a massive pileup on I-35 West in Fort Worth, Texas, reportedly involving up to 100 vehicles and resulting in at least five deaths and many more injuries.

The footage was heartbreaking and awful:

So, naturally, ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd treated the story with his trademark respect and sober perspective:

Screenshotted for posterity:

Matthew Dowd, ladies and gentlemen.

Matthew Dowd never started fighting the good fight to begin with. He’s just a callous ass.

