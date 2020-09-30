GOP Sen. Tim Scott thinks Donald Trump could’ve done a better job handling Chris Wallace’s question about white supremacists last night:

“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace‘s comment. … I think he misspoke, I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak,” Scott said, when asked by ABC News if he found Trump’s remarks concerning.

Asked directly to denounce white supremacists and militia groups who have aligned themselves with him, Trump instead argued that “almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing.”

Well, for what it’s worth, News 12 Connecticut sports director and anchor Fred Gerteiny doesn’t care for Scott’s take. So, he used civility to register his disagreement.

Just kidding! He said something really racist:

We can still see his tweets, but if he does decide to protect them, it may not do him much good.

