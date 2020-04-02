Earlier today, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a call for medical supplies:
We need supplies.
We need your help.
If you can manufacture PPE I implore you to do so. NYS will pay a premium.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 2, 2020
But how badly do you really need those supplies, Governor? Evidently not badly enough to accept Remington Arms’ offer to produce PPE and other medical supplies, such as ventilators.
Hey Fredo – Remington offered its services and hasn’t heard back. https://t.co/yoTzHlb643
— NYC Big Cat 89 (@SportsF04297406) April 2, 2020
Remington Arms is waiting for a call back, governor https://t.co/SmgfXxxAbL https://t.co/FShLR0gRmV
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 2, 2020
More from Townhall:
Gun manufacturer Remington recently offered the state of New York use of their facilities to help with crucially needed medical supplies for healthcare workers on the frontlines battling the Wuhan coronavirus. The state government has yet to accept Remington’s offer.
In a video posted on March 23, Ken D’Arcy, the CEO of Remington, said he wrote a letter to President Trump and Cuomo to say the company is willing to help with production and distribution of PPE and ventilators. The company has a plant in Ilion, totaling 1 million square feet, that is now freed up since they have been designated as a non-essential business.
“Remington products have served in every U.S. military conflict for 200 years. And while the coronavirus is a new type of war, we’re not sitting this one out…We’e standing by ready, willing, and able to support in any way we possibly can. It would be an honor for our company to donate space for the manufacture of mission-critical products, such as ventilators, hospital beds, or anything else deemed necessary,” D’Arcy said.
An honor that Gov. Cuomo doesn’t see fit to grant them.
For you libs, the Remington Arms factory in Ilion is fully unionized (United Mine Workers).
They are ready and willing to help, and Cuomo is not returning their call. https://t.co/103kediXgV
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 2, 2020
Pick up the damn phone, Governor.