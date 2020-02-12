View this post on Instagram

On a frigid night in late October, Julian Lucas took part in his third Underground Railroad Reënactment. He and 10 other "fugitives" were chased through forests and found themselves at the edge of a lake. Following an "abolitionist," Lucas waded through the freezing water toward safety, wondering what his enslaved forebears would make of this strange tribute to history. Some people consider these reënactments a way to honor the spirits of the enslaved and connect with previous generations of resistance. Others argue that this is a trivialization of violence and trauma. Tap the link in our bio to read more about the cultural significance of Underground Railroad reënactments.