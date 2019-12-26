“Richard Jewell” is not responsible for sullying the media’s reputation; the media are responsible for sullying the media’s reputation.

Case in point, the New York Times, who were forced to post quite a correction to their story about a Chicago house party honoring the victims of a carjacking:

Carjacker’s victims, carjacker … tomayto, tomahto.

Trending

Oh well. The important thing is that they brought awareness to the story, right?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: carjackerChicagocorrectionhouse partynew york timesshooting