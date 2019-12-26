“Richard Jewell” is not responsible for sullying the media’s reputation; the media are responsible for sullying the media’s reputation.

Case in point, the New York Times, who were forced to post quite a correction to their story about a Chicago house party honoring the victims of a carjacking:

Oh my.

—

"…an article on Monday about a house party in Chicago where 13 people were shot described the party incorrectly. It was a memorial for a carjacker who was killed, not for the victim of the carjacking."https://t.co/jx2EzYQc7z pic.twitter.com/qE5vIamcHx — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 26, 2019

Carjacker’s victims, carjacker … tomayto, tomahto.

The lead is still this: "A house party on the South Side of Chicago was meant to remember a man who was fatally shot during a carjacking in April, the authorities said." — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 26, 2019

2nd graf now: "The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the birthday of the man who was killed while trying to steal a car, said Tom Ahern, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department." — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 26, 2019

Even with the correction, you do not learn until the second graf that it was a memorial for the birthday of a carjacker. https://t.co/9Lmpr8Jeds — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 26, 2019

Oh well. The important thing is that they brought awareness to the story, right?