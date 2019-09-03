If journalists were serious about preserving the integrity of their profession, they’d be calling for the head of Bloomberg’s Ben Penn. After his disgraceful and downright dishonest hit job on Leif Olson, Penn deserves to be run out on a rail.

But the silence has been pretty deafening thus far.

That’s OK. At least Vox’s Dylan Matthews is willing to address it.

Trending

Except here’s the thing: Matthews is defending Penn.

God forbid they unequivocally call Penn out.

Absolutely calculated. Penn himself essentially confirmed it.

***

Related:

Statement from Bloomberg: ‘We stand behind’ Ben Penn’s despicable smear job on Leif Olson

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismBen PennBloombergcancel cultureDylan MatthewsLeif OlsonVox