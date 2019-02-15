What do you call it when you admit that your “national emergency” isn’t actually a national emergency? We’re not sure, but it sounds a little something like this:

"I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster," President Trump says of his national emergency declaration. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 15, 2019

No, he really said it:

In a comment that you can bet is going to be cited in lawsuits against this national emergency, Trump admits, "I didn't need to do this, but I'd rather do it much faster." pic.twitter.com/FD0m1aHQcZ — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 15, 2019

Oh.

"I didn't need to do this," Trump says of the national emergency. So is it an emergency? — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 15, 2019

That’s a fair question. It seems that according to Trump himself, the answer would be no. Which raises another question: What is the point of his national emergency declaration, exactly?

I think Trump actually wants to lose in the Courts as fast as possible. https://t.co/Om6utfMi2f — Lee Doren (@LDoren) February 15, 2019

If so, he’s well on his way.

This quote should be the first sentence of the first paragraph of every complaint filed this afternoon. https://t.co/ClHQhpTaEe — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 15, 2019

"I didn't NEED to do this." Hold onto that line…you are going to be seeing it again…many times…in future lawsuits. — Carla Hurst-Chandler (@yspyg78) February 15, 2019

Helping law firms stay busy all across America to own the libs https://t.co/6zZqjRc8rq — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) February 15, 2019

The art of the deal?

"I didn't need to do this," sounds like what an E.R. doc tells a patient he's treating that could've gone to the minute clinic. https://t.co/IBfhRq1v7b — Ben (@BenHowe) February 15, 2019

"I didn't need to do this" =/= a national emergency. How can Republicans who support this live with themselves? https://t.co/7LhocLTcZS — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 15, 2019

hahaha nothing matters https://t.co/olgN7URuTp — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 15, 2019

Sad.