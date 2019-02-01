We’re starting to think the Washington Post might have a problem:

The Washington Post gets the real story. Yeah, that's it! https://t.co/kVKRxU14nH pic.twitter.com/meEHcnFVnq — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 1, 2019

You guys.

What do you mean "castng them as scary and radical"? We're just describing the behavior. — Martieg6 (@Martieg61) February 1, 2019

No, you’re seizing!

Hey, at least we're getting a little painting in between bouts of seizing. https://t.co/Q9XKAp0bpm — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2019

Hey, that’s true.

It’s our fault for hearing what they said. We should probably apologize — May Thewords (@MayThewords) February 1, 2019

It’s the least you can do.

What happened to “pounce?” — fallenstonejr (@FAllenStoneJr) February 1, 2019

Oh, don’t worry — check out the print edition (yes, they still have one):

My mother still reads the print version of the Washington Post (bless her) and alerted me to this master-level “Republicans pounce” headline pic.twitter.com/pZwM2rdJkw — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 1, 2019

So Republicans are both seizing and pouncing. Way to cover all your bases, WaPo.

I wonder if the editors at the Washington Post have any idea that such headlines have been an object of ridicule for years among conservatives. The focus, as always, is never the behavior of the left, only the reaction to it on the right. pic.twitter.com/m1QGIwmiPX — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 1, 2019

We’re officially in “beyond parody” territory now.

They're just trolling us, really. — Michael Brown (@mdavidbrown) February 1, 2019

The Press is literally trolling conservatives. "We've heard your complaints about the #pounce stories, and we will now only write #pounce stories"#LearnToCode https://t.co/FoCnzdMp0w — Lee Doren (@LDoren) February 1, 2019

It's possible they're doing it to mess with you at this point. — Kris Lytle (@krislytle) February 1, 2019

They may very well just be doing this to mess with conservatives. But if that’s the case, it only supports our contention that they’re unprofessional and entirely deserving of all the criticism thrown their way. They’re really working hard to earn that “Fake News” title.

***

Related:

‘You know the drill’! Betcha can’t guess how WaPo covered Ralph Northam’s pro-infanticide remarks

‘Holy crap’! WaPo’s spin on Kathy Tran might just be ‘the greatest example of ‘Republicans Pounce!” yet

Jaw, meet floor: WaPo’s shameful attempt to cover for Kathy Tran just got much, much worse [screenshots]