We’re starting to think the Washington Post might have a problem:

You guys.

No, you’re seizing!

Hey, that’s true.

It’s the least you can do.

Oh, don’t worry — check out the print edition (yes, they still have one):

So Republicans are both seizing and pouncing. Way to cover all your bases, WaPo.

We’re officially in “beyond parody” territory now.

They may very well just be doing this to mess with conservatives. But if that’s the case, it only supports our contention that they’re unprofessional and entirely deserving of all the criticism thrown their way. They’re really working hard to earn that “Fake News” title.

***

