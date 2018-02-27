Last week, Parkland shooting survivor Colton Haab claimed that CNN scripted a question for that disastrous town hall event, an allegation backed up by Haab’s father Glenn. Glenn Haab offered an email thread as proof that CNN had tried to keep his son from asking the question he wanted to. It didn’t sound that far-fetched to a lot of people, as CNN has been caught pulling crap with town hall questions before. But CNN, for its part, denied the allegations.

While CNN made a lot of mistakes last week, it appears that they were telling the truth about Haab:

welp. here's the final touch to that story alleging one of the Parkland survivors backed out of the CNN town hall after they supposedly fed him questions. https://t.co/VvxDXpo3gt — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 27, 2018

Shooting survivor’s father admits email changes in CNN spat. https://t.co/XXMEwoHTvh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 27, 2018

More from the Tampa Bay Times:

The network says Glenn Haab, the father of Marjory Stoneman Douglas junior Colton Haab, doctored emails to push a claim that the network told his son what to say at the forum. Colton Haab backed out of the Feb. 21 event.