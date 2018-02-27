Last week, Parkland shooting survivor Colton Haab claimed that CNN scripted a question for that disastrous town hall event, an allegation backed up by Haab’s father Glenn. Glenn Haab offered an email thread as proof that CNN had tried to keep his son from asking the question he wanted to. It didn’t sound that far-fetched to a lot of people, as CNN has been caught pulling crap with town hall questions before. But CNN, for its part, denied the allegations.
While CNN made a lot of mistakes last week, it appears that they were telling the truth about Haab:
welp. here's the final touch to that story alleging one of the Parkland survivors backed out of the CNN town hall after they supposedly fed him questions. https://t.co/VvxDXpo3gt
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 27, 2018
Shooting survivor’s father admits email changes in CNN spat. https://t.co/XXMEwoHTvh
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 27, 2018
More from the Tampa Bay Times:
The network says Glenn Haab, the father of Marjory Stoneman Douglas junior Colton Haab, doctored emails to push a claim that the network told his son what to say at the forum. Colton Haab backed out of the Feb. 21 event.
CNN denies scripting any remarks and released an email exchange between a CNN producer and Glenn Haab that it says Glenn Haab altered. The altered email was sent to other news outlets, including Fox News.
Haab acknowledges omitting some words from the email but says he didn’t do it on purpose.
Compare the emails (tweet via the Tampa Bay Times):
The family of a Parkland shooting survivor appears to have provided doctored emails to Fox and HuffPost in an attempt to support their claim that CNN "scripted" its Wednesday town hall. https://t.co/AdiXw2lmRz pic.twitter.com/3O5EneClcK
— Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) February 24, 2018
Omitting a key phrase from an email sure doesn’t sound like an accident.
"Didn't mean to"?
— Frankie B (@FrankieBSF) February 27, 2018
So he "accidentally" deleted the exact one phrase in one sentence that changes what was meant, and left everything else neatly intact? And sent it to Fox News?
— Frontward Fairly (@frontwardfairly) February 27, 2018
But he didn't do it on purpose….. yeah right. pic.twitter.com/FTyIhQm3Jw
— Lucy Westmoreland (@LucyWestmorela3) February 27, 2018
But even if it wasn’t on purpose — and that’s a big if — it still isn’t a good look at all. Not only has Glenn Haab damaged his credibility, but he’s damaged his son’s as well.
If nothing else, this episode demonstrates that there can be bad actors on both sides of an issue. It appears that, at the very least, Haab owes CNN a big apology.
whole lot of retractions/corrections needed.
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 27, 2018
Twitchy made a mistake in taking Haab’s claim at face value. For that, we apologize.