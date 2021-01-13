GOP Rep. Liz Cheney no doubt knew she was taking a big risk by supporting the impeachment of Donald Trump.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza was notably impressed by her willingness to break with many of her GOP colleagues on the issue.

And now it appears that Cheney is already starting to pay the price for that decision:

WaPo’s Mike DeBonis notes:

What seems clear is that the GOP is further splintering.

Will Liz Cheney be canceled by her GOP colleagues? Stay tuned to find out.

