GOP Rep. Liz Cheney no doubt knew she was taking a big risk by supporting the impeachment of Donald Trump.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza was notably impressed by her willingness to break with many of her GOP colleagues on the issue.

And now it appears that Cheney is already starting to pay the price for that decision:

🚨NEW .. the right moves on ⁦@RepLizCheney⁩ Just got my hands on this petition which is calling for a special conference to oust the no 3 Republican for supporting impeachment. pic.twitter.com/gAXeIGza3P — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 13, 2021

WaPo’s Mike DeBonis notes:

They can't force her out. She will have to resign. Only other option is a 2/3ds vote to expel her from the conference entirely. https://t.co/w5n2oRS3kj — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 13, 2021

What seems clear is that the GOP is further splintering.

Not a surprise. I doubt Cheney is forced out, but her path to advancement in the House GOP leadership is looking a lot more treacherous today than it did a few days ago. H/t @LucasRJustin. https://t.co/gOtW9OkQqh — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 13, 2021

Will Liz Cheney be canceled by her GOP colleagues? Stay tuned to find out.