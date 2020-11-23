Before officially accepting his International Emmy Award for using TV to lead the nation — nay, the world ‚ through the COVID19 pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo enjoyed an invigorating tongue bath from some of New York’s finest celebrities:

That was great and all, but this deal wasn’t sealed until we heard from “the man” himself:

Cuomo accepting award for failing the state (part 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/BQlM9Eniug — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 23, 2020

Cuomo accepting award for failing the state (part 2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/MPubVGrbFo — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 23, 2020

The faux humility is classic. And the comedic touches at the end? Just … *chef’s kiss.*