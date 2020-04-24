Hey, remember the story of the Arizona couple who ingested fish tank cleaner because Donald Trump told them to? Well, not in so many words, of course. Trump had been touting hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID19 treatment and their fish tank cleaner contained chloroquine phosphate, but you do the math. You know what he was getting at, right?

Well anyway, the story started to get kind of weird. Because it turned out that the wife had given thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates and Resistance groups. Not exactly the kind of person who would just do whatever Donald Trump told her to do (even though he didn’t actually tell her to do it).

And it gets weirder still. At least according to a new scoop from the Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman:

Wanda Lenius said her husband was planning to schedule a doctor’s appointment to have his leg looked at and the couple worried he might pick up coronavirus at the clinic. That’s when, she said, she reached for the fish tank cleaner in her pantry. Asked if she and Lenius had a conversation about taking the chloroquine at that time, she told the Free Beacon: “No. I mean, it was really kind of a spur of the moment thing,” adding that the couple ingested “one teaspoon and some soda” each—at least four times the lethal limit. A friend of Lenius’s said that Wanda Lenius “often made a cocktail of vitamins for Gary.” Those who knew Gary said he was in “good spirits” and seemed “normal” in the days before he died. One source said that Gary had recently started undergoing chelation therapy, a medical procedure that is typically used to treat people who have abnormally high levels of heavy metals in their blood, such as lead, mercury, or arsenic. It is sometimes also used as a homeopathic remedy for heart disease, autism, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Honestly, you should just read Goodman’s entire piece. At the very least, it throws a bit of a wrench in the MSM’s preferred narrative.

"My engineer husband was poisoned by fish tank cleaner bc of Trump"

Media: BELIEVE ALL WOMEN! "Joe Biden assaulted me"

Might be time for the MSM to re-examine their priorities. And the Lenius case, while they’re at it. Because it doesn’t seem nearly as cut-and-dry as they wanted it to be, does it?

Totally worth it, though.