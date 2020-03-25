We’ve said it a million times, so what’s one more? Thank the good Lord for our Guardians of Truth. Without them, we’d have to process the news for ourselves.

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio wants listeners to know that they’re looking out for them — by refraining from airing White House COVID19 pressers:

Seattle's NPR station won't air White House briefings because of "a pattern of false or misleading information" https://t.co/lAk5pLQPAX — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) March 25, 2020

The Seattle area needs to be protected, you guys:

KUOW is monitoring White House briefings for the latest news on the coronavirus — and we will continue to share all news relevant to Washington State with our listeners. (1) — KUOW Public Radio (@KUOW) March 24, 2020

However, we will not be airing the briefings live due to a pattern of false or misleading information provided that cannot be fact checked in real time. (2) — KUOW Public Radio (@KUOW) March 24, 2020

So stunning and brave.

Narrator:The President's approval numbers are going up, so we don't want anyone to listen to these briefings anymore. — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) March 25, 2020

I guess since Trumps approval rating is climbing you gotta do what ever you can to prevent it from going higher right? Right. — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 25, 2020

Told y'all this would happen and it has everything to do with the President's approval rating doing up and not what he's saying. They put up with the President saying stuff for weeks till the polling came out. https://t.co/h3cLmU1Gcv — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 25, 2020

No, no. That can’t possibly have anything to do with it.

There are panels of experts giving direct information to citizens – I don’t need whoever you are sitting at "KUOW" interpreting a single, solitary thing for me. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 25, 2020

We’re only going to give you information from these briefings that we want you to have https://t.co/eLojzpNn5P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2020

This isn’t journalism. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2020

Look at the cute little fascists at KUOW!! https://t.co/hbAFU0i8vH — RBe (@RBPundit) March 25, 2020

You make an excellent case for defunding. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 25, 2020

