Any government that pushes euthanasia is more civilized is a helluva take, lady.

Would appear Joyce Carol Oates thinks the United States isn’t as civilized as Canada since we ‘politicize’ the ending of life with ‘religious dogma.’ If by that she means we respect life and want to preserve it then … guilty.

Did she really think this was a good tweet?

Then again, we’re not so sure she thought about this, like at all:

‘Hardly perfect.’

Alrighty then.

It is a lack of respect for life in general, yup. We’ve watched as pro-choice has become pro-abortion, as rare has become ON-DEMAND … sadly, this seems a logical conclusion for a group who doesn’t believe an unborn baby is alive or human.

How very civilized.

So great.

But not a great take.

She really is.

But hey, at least she’s civilized.

