Any government that pushes euthanasia is more civilized is a helluva take, lady.

Would appear Joyce Carol Oates thinks the United States isn’t as civilized as Canada since we ‘politicize’ the ending of life with ‘religious dogma.’ If by that she means we respect life and want to preserve it then … guilty.

Did she really think this was a good tweet?

Then again, we’re not so sure she thought about this, like at all:

while hardly perfect, Canada is a more civilized society than the US, with a concern for the "commonweal" that is not in the American tradition.

euthanasia, like abortion, is a "human rights" issue that should not be politicized or controlled by religious dogma. https://t.co/G8p5iJwpeq — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) December 4, 2022

‘Hardly perfect.’

Alrighty then.

Yes, because wanting the government to NOT promote or assist the premature ending of an innocent life is “religious dogma.”🤨 [“I’m from the government and I’m here to help you die sooner.” How ‘civilized’!😒] — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) December 6, 2022

It is a lack of respect for life in general, yup. We’ve watched as pro-choice has become pro-abortion, as rare has become ON-DEMAND … sadly, this seems a logical conclusion for a group who doesn’t believe an unborn baby is alive or human.

How very civilized.

Yes, an obsession with killing imperfect humans, or humans who may inconvenience others, is widely regarded as the sign of a great civilization. — matt dooley (@mdooley) December 6, 2022

So great.

But as long as the state controls it then it’s okay? — Yonkaholic (@ZonkedAll) December 6, 2022

"Everyone has the right to be murdered by the state when they become inconvenient to the state" is certainly a take. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) December 6, 2022

But not a great take.

Traditionally, “civilization” was measured by society’s treatment of the very young and very old — those who are incapable of defending themselves, and need society’s protection. Killing them to preserve the federal fisc isn’t a sign that the commonweal is civilized. — Leslie Claret (@LGClaret) December 6, 2022

Oh look, it’s the logical end result of unfettered abortion rights that people were called crazy for saying was the logical end result of unfettered abortion rights. That Slippery Slope looks less Fallacious by the day — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 6, 2022

Well, aren't you just every kind of awful. — Freckle the Ginger (@freckle_the) December 6, 2022

She really is.

But hey, at least she’s civilized.

***

Related:

Rutgers professor DROPPED for racist AF rant about ‘whiteness ending’ (watch)

When people show you who they really are BELIEVE them –> Lefty ghouls DANCE on Kirstie Alley’s grave

Things only getting WORSE for Hunter Biden (and Joe!) with brutal Tucker Carlson documentary (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!