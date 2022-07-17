So one woman can impregnate another woman?

Alrighty … any day now, SMOD.

An incarcerated transgender woman has impregnated not just ONE inmate at a New Jersey prison, but TWO. Gosh, our pals on the Left said this wouldn’t be a problem because transgender women are women and you know, women don’t impregnate other women.

Or something.

Incarcerated transgender woman Demi Minor impregnates two inmates at NJ prison https://t.co/vFi0sITdG4 pic.twitter.com/ewt8YLE4lD — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2022

From The New York Post:

A transgender woman behind bars at a New Jersey women’s prison impregnated two fellow inmates, prompting officials to move her to a different facility, a report revealed Saturday. Demi Minor, 27, was moved last month from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility — a prison for young adults in Burlington County, a New Jersey Department of Corrections spokesman told NJ.com. Minor, who is serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter, is in a vulnerable unit in the new facility where she is the only woman, the spokesman said.

They had to remove a man from a woman’s prison.

Shocking.

Oh, SAVE IT. Minor shouldn’t have been in that woman’s prison from the get-go and the fact ‘she’ was proves the Left cares more about identity BS than they do safety.

You can't be surprised. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) July 17, 2022

Who would have guessed? — Busy Mom (@BusyMom3Kiddos) July 17, 2022

Totally shocking.

It is a human rights violation to house men with women in prison. — Free At Last (@THATCH_ARISES) July 17, 2022

You would think.

P.S. not a woman….. — Saving History🇺🇸🦅 (@rjeff74) July 17, 2022

Just sayin’.

***

