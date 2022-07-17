So one woman can impregnate another woman?
Alrighty … any day now, SMOD.
An incarcerated transgender woman has impregnated not just ONE inmate at a New Jersey prison, but TWO. Gosh, our pals on the Left said this wouldn’t be a problem because transgender women are women and you know, women don’t impregnate other women.
Or something.
Incarcerated transgender woman Demi Minor impregnates two inmates at NJ prison https://t.co/vFi0sITdG4 pic.twitter.com/ewt8YLE4lD
— New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2022
From The New York Post:
A transgender woman behind bars at a New Jersey women’s prison impregnated two fellow inmates, prompting officials to move her to a different facility, a report revealed Saturday.
Demi Minor, 27, was moved last month from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility — a prison for young adults in Burlington County, a New Jersey Department of Corrections spokesman told NJ.com.
Minor, who is serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter, is in a vulnerable unit in the new facility where she is the only woman, the spokesman said.
They had to remove a man from a woman’s prison.
Shocking.
Oh, SAVE IT. Minor shouldn’t have been in that woman’s prison from the get-go and the fact ‘she’ was proves the Left cares more about identity BS than they do safety.
But I thought….. pic.twitter.com/rpZvmvYxWd
— Strizzy (@AZStJohn1) July 17, 2022
You can't be surprised.
— Peasant H (@c_gt1982) July 17, 2022
Who would have guessed?
— Busy Mom (@BusyMom3Kiddos) July 17, 2022
Totally shocking.
— Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) July 17, 2022
— Fullmental Alchemist (@KekAStan) July 17, 2022
It is a human rights violation to house men with women in prison.
— Free At Last (@THATCH_ARISES) July 17, 2022
You would think.
P.S. not a woman…..
— Saving History🇺🇸🦅 (@rjeff74) July 17, 2022
Just sayin’.
***
