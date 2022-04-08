After watching that video between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith earlier today, this editor can’t help but wonder if they should have banned her for 10 years as well. And this still doesn’t make what they did right, allowing Will to smack Chris Rock, and then stand up in front of his peers receiving an award, plus a standing ovation.

We suppose this is something but still, they really should have removed him from the ceremony the MOMENT he put his hands on someone else. Any of us normies who did something like that would have been removed and even arrested.

Instantly.

JUST IN: Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars ceremony for 10 years over Chris Rock slap. https://t.co/puv4r3XlVj — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 8, 2022

From NBC News:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will prohibit actor Will Smith from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock, the organization announced Friday. Smith, who slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, already resigned from the group behind the Academy Awards — a move that prevented the motion picture academy from suspending or expelling him. In the open letter, the film academy apologized for not taking steps to “adequately address the situation in the room” after the incident. “For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented,” the group said.

Doesn’t fix it. Nope.

Just a slap on the wrist 🤷 — Denny Chad Halen – Phantom Honker (@DennyChadHalen) April 8, 2022

He got in one little fight and the Academy got scared. — Andrew Papke (@PapkeAndrew) April 8, 2022

They’ve made a complete mockery of themselves.

Again.

