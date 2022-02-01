After we just wrote about an MD claiming ‘normalcy’ back in our schools is some right-wing conspiracy, we thought we’d write about what we’re seeing in Fairfax County Public Schools that totally makes his batsh*t argument look even more batsh*t.

But you know, normalcy BAD:

The state of Virginia schools

Man, Fairfax County is almost giving Loudoun County a run for its money.

Almost.

Menstrual products in the boys’ bathrooms.

Yeah yeah yeah, we’ve said this before and we’ll keep saying it … this is why Youngkin won. Seriously.

They should also put urinals in the girls bathroom.

PLEASE do not give them any ideas.

At this time I would like to remind the rest of the US (and world) the south does not claim Virginia. The north can have them.

Hey now, this is just Northern Virginia. Plenty of sanity (not including Richmond) in Central, and South Virginia.

Loudoun county, (the one neighboring fairfax) is the richest county in the country. Fairfax is up there too. This is an issue of opulence. They have nothing else to worry about.

Yup, made the same face.

***

