After we just wrote about an MD claiming ‘normalcy’ back in our schools is some right-wing conspiracy, we thought we’d write about what we’re seeing in Fairfax County Public Schools that totally makes his batsh*t argument look even more batsh*t.

But you know, normalcy BAD:

Man, Fairfax County is almost giving Loudoun County a run for its money.

Almost.

Menstrual products in the boys’ bathrooms.

Yeah yeah yeah, we’ve said this before and we’ll keep saying it … this is why Youngkin won. Seriously.

PLEASE do not give them any ideas.

Hey now, this is just Northern Virginia. Plenty of sanity (not including Richmond) in Central, and South Virginia.

Yup, made the same face.

