Think about this …

People in Houston actually voted for this guy.

Yeah. Yikes.

Gene Wu has made a name for himself since fleeing like a coward from Texas and acting like some tough guy on Twitter.

Too bad that name is MUD.

And this thread where he makes his case for how stupid Republicans are for wanting election bills is a real humdinger.

Take a look:

Think about this… Why are these election bills being filed only in states where Trump WON in 2020? If Trump won there, but there was fraud in OTHER places, don't you instead want better NATIONWIDE rules that would prevent fraud in those other places? — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 20, 2021

Trump won in Georgia?

Well that changes everything, don’t you think?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Keep going.

But Republicans are pushing for Election reforms in places where they say did not have fraud, thus Trump won. And, they also oppose national reforms that would check for fraud in places that Trump LOST. hmmm… that doesn't seem to make sense. 🤔I wonder why? — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 20, 2021

It doesn’t make sense because your brain is in your backside?

Just spitballin’.

So, either they are complete buffoons and can't tell the difference between their head and their ass… OR they are lying through their teeth. I'm on the side of Republicans are not idiots. You make your own call. Also. Trump Lost. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 20, 2021

Hooboy.

We don’t even know where to begin with this ridiculous amount of stupid.

And he says he’s not with the idiots.

K.

Even Gene thinks Trump won Georgia. https://t.co/9qIeZkKXTH — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 20, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What we like is the fact Gene thinks he’s the smart one here. Like this thread ACTUALLY made sense in his head.

Man.

So you admit Trump WON Georgia? 🤡 — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) July 20, 2021

Really, stop posting. You keep proving how much of an idiot you are each time you do. Unless you want to stipulate that Trump actually did win Georgia? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) July 20, 2021

Trump won Georgia. Good to know — lab minion (@ougrad2001) July 20, 2021

I must have missed the part where Trump won in GA. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) July 20, 2021

*Georgia enters the chat* 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) July 20, 2021

Time for someone who loves Gene to take his Twitter away.

Seriously.

***

