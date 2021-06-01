As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris really dropped the ball with her tweet about Memorial Day weekend.

All she really did is remind Americans she is completely out of touch with who they are, what is important to them, and why we have this weekend in the first place.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Enjoy the long weekend.

And a picture of her.

Nikki Haley had just two words for Kamala:

Unprofessional and unfit.

Both work here, perfectly.

It’s as if Nikki knows who Kamala really is.

