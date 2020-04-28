Would someone please remind AOC she’s part of Congress?

In a way she’s basically yelling at herself.

Just sayin’.

Perhaps the lockdown is getting to her as well … heh.

That’s a little too close for comfort.

Seeing many and many stories like this one.

House Democrats were more concerned about funding the Kennedy Center than they were small business owners. Remember who it really was playing these political games from the get-go.

In her district.

Ouch.

Lawn flamingo.

That’s a new one.

Hrm. Does it rhyme with Ron Press?

If someone could medal in missing the point AOC would take the gold.

That. ^

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Right? Let’s skip to that part.

***

