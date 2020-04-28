Would someone please remind AOC she’s part of Congress?

Congress gave a $4 TRILLION check to Wall Street while sending mom+pops on a wild goose chase for PPP. That is major, oligarchic, economy-shaping power Congress just gave the wealthy. The LEAST we should do is halt big mergers during COVID to slow the consolidation of sectors. https://t.co/WjRXlrs5wR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2020

In a way she’s basically yelling at herself.

Just sayin’.

Perhaps the lockdown is getting to her as well … heh.

Welcome to socialism. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) April 28, 2020

That’s a little too close for comfort.

This Friday, for the first time during this pandemic, my employees won’t receive their salary. I filed for PPP funds the first week they were available, but thanks to the games played by the @HouseDemocrats, funds were delayed & wont be receive until next week at the earliest. — Don The Revelator (@DonThaRevelator) April 28, 2020

Seeing many and many stories like this one.

House Democrats were more concerned about funding the Kennedy Center than they were small business owners. Remember who it really was playing these political games from the get-go.

My husband has a small business in your district. He applied for the cares act that you voted against. — Penelope Eleni 🧢🖖☮️ (@PenelopeEleni) April 28, 2020

In her district.

Ouch.

How about no? Yea, definitely sticking with NO. — Frank Tompkins (@FrankTompkins1) April 28, 2020

You know you're IN congress, right? You lawn flamingo. — Duchess of House Arrest AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) April 28, 2020

Lawn flamingo.

That’s a new one.

"Congress gave $4 Trillion" Remind us AOC: Where do you work? — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) April 28, 2020

Hrm. Does it rhyme with Ron Press?

Somehow you consistently miss the point. Mergers are not an issue, ensuring families can continue to feed themselves is. You need to just stop talking, this is above your pay grade. — Philip J. Fryrus (@philllosoraptor) April 28, 2020

If someone could medal in missing the point AOC would take the gold.

"DEMOCRAT" controlled Congress! — Chino Strabler (@Motosickle) April 28, 2020

That. ^

Thats you, in congress — Victor Petkov (@ViaVicTO) April 28, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

All you do is talk. You haven’t done anything for the people since you started serving in Congress. — 🇺🇸🦅American Patriot 🦅🇺🇸 (@RealChaimHaber) April 28, 2020

The least we should do is vote you out — Taz 🇺🇸 (@bigE38116234) April 28, 2020

Right? Let’s skip to that part.

