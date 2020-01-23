We’re sure this will go over very well with the Bernie Bros.

Bernie Sanders didn’t really think the DNC would let him be their candidate, did he?

SCOOP: Dem Party sources who have spoken w @BarackObama say former prez is growing increasingly anxious about @BernieSanders rise in the national polls & where the avowed socialist would take the country; he is considering a public statement addressing it more now @FoxBusiness — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 23, 2020

Wow.

Obama wants to interfere in another election? Sheesh.

Get your popcorn.

Yeah, hi. I'm gonna give the last legitimately elected President of the United States the benefit of letting him speak before judging him based on anonymous sources allegedly within the Dem Party. — JDB (@johnburnsnc) January 23, 2020

Well excuuuuuuuuuuuuuuse us.

Last legitimately elected president … that’s adorable.

This is an attempt to make people think “Obama is about to go after Bernie,” so that Bernie supporters start attacking Obama. They really want Bernie supporters to attack Obama right now. It’s a trap.https://t.co/o5j6OJJ8Un — Michael Sayman (@michaelsayman) January 23, 2020

They really don’t want this to be true.

Funny, right?

It's bait, folks. Doesn't sound real because it isn't real. Don't believe it. Focus on phone calls and door knockinghttps://t.co/vwEIfTtdUy — BigSocialSecurity (@TSBigMoney) January 23, 2020

Sorry, this is too hilarious.

Obama is afraid that Bernie is going to do all the things he promised but didn’t deliver. — No War But Class War 🌹 (@pinkladyf0xx) January 23, 2020

There it is.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden gave a $700 billion dollar bail out to Wall St. instead of Main St. We are still feeling the sting. "Banks: Bailed Out; The People: Sold Out"https://t.co/vpzQXFTDKI — 🔥A NobodyforBernie2020🔥RegisterToVote🔥 (@BernForBernie20) January 23, 2020

Get ’em, Bernie Bros!

Enters Crooked Hillary and super delegates at the Convention. #BringItOn 🤪 — 🤠 text TRUMP 📲 88022 🇺🇸 Rapid Response Czar (@THETXEMBASSY) January 23, 2020

Obama should be aware if he decides to step in this one, it could ruin his legacy – something I think he cares deeply about. — Tom Taylor (@TomForUtah) January 23, 2020

Where will Obama make his statement from? His new mansion on Martha's Vineyard?https://t.co/rHDqQUzcKX — 🔥A NobodyforBernie2020🔥RegisterToVote🔥 (@BernForBernie20) January 23, 2020

This is gonna be FUN.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

