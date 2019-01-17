ThinkProgress has jumped the shark.

We know, you knew that already.

But this time … wow.

Apparently, Russians are infiltrating our country through homeschooling now.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

NEW: Meet the latest front in Russian infiltration among the American far-right—America's right-wing homeschooling movement. https://t.co/oZXuXdQqH6 pic.twitter.com/Hy1dO4QxKv — Casey Michel 🇰🇿 (@cjcmichel) January 17, 2019

From ThinkProgress (sorry!):

The group and its origins sound innocuous enough. But the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) — a right-wing group founded 36 years ago — has deepened connections between America’s religious right and Russians even as the latter have been sanctioned by the United States, according to a ThinkProgress investigation.

This sounds like an episode of Archer, but not funny.

By networking with Russians, the HSLDA — now America’s largest right-wing homeschooling association — has provided the Kremlin with a new avenue of influence over some of the most conservative organizations in the United States.

Alrighty then.

Oh, and there’s a thread with this:

The ties between sanctioned Russian officials and America's largest right-wing homeschool group (HSLDA) date to at least 2014, when the HSLDA spoke at the controversial 2014 "family planning" conference in Russia. https://t.co/oZXuXdQqH6 pic.twitter.com/hKXfSKT3BJ — Casey Michel 🇰🇿 (@cjcmichel) January 17, 2019

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

Fast-forward to 2018, when the HSLDA decides to co-sponsor the most substantial international homeschooling conference—this time, in Russia. https://t.co/paPXRBvEhz — Casey Michel 🇰🇿 (@cjcmichel) January 17, 2019

It’s a PLOT.

Another co-sponsor? A group run by the sanctioned Konstantin Malofeev, "God's oligarch" himself. Among the featured speakers? Yelena Mizulina, who's been sanctioned by the U.S. for five years and counting. https://t.co/oZXuXdQqH6 pic.twitter.com/vHyN2gGLyn — Casey Michel 🇰🇿 (@cjcmichel) January 17, 2019

So for those keeping track, we now have (sanctioned) Russian efforts at building bridges with American right-wing movements that include: 1. White supremacists

2. Christian fundamentalists

3. Secession movements

4. The @NRA

5. The Trump campaign

6. Homeschooling advocates pic.twitter.com/HIQfDOozsd — Casey Michel 🇰🇿 (@cjcmichel) January 17, 2019

For those keeping track.

BS BS BS BS BS BS

And we wonder why people are paranoid AF. Holy Hell.

Thinkprogress should be Thinkparanoia. — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) January 17, 2019

ThinkRegress.

How much money do you receive from teachers unions? — ROHIRRIM RONIN (@ROHIRRIM_RONIN) January 17, 2019

Remember when we told you everything is stupid?

See above.

