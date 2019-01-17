ThinkProgress has jumped the shark.

We know, you knew that already.

But this time … wow.

Apparently, Russians are infiltrating our country through homeschooling now.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

From ThinkProgress (sorry!):

The group and its origins sound innocuous enough. But the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) — a right-wing group founded 36 years ago — has deepened connections between America’s religious right and Russians even as the latter have been sanctioned by the United States, according to a ThinkProgress investigation.

This sounds like an episode of Archer, but not funny.

By networking with Russians, the HSLDA — now America’s largest right-wing homeschooling association — has provided the Kremlin with a new avenue of influence over some of the most conservative organizations in the United States.

Alrighty then.

Trending

Oh, and there’s a thread with this:

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

It’s a PLOT.

For those keeping track.

  1. BS
  2. BS
  3. BS
  4. BS
  5. BS
  6. BS

And we wonder why people are paranoid AF. Holy Hell.

ThinkRegress.

Remember when we told you everything is stupid?

See above.

Related:

‘She’s TERRIFIED.’ Ted Cruz knows the REAL reason Nancy Pelosi wants to delay #SOTU (watch)

Wrong AGAIN! Kathy Griffin’s latest claim about Trump and Nancy Pelosi may be her most LAUGHABLE yet

This would be EPIC! Rep. Dan Crenshaw wants to debate AOC, says he would ask her questions the media WON’T (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: home schoolingRussiaThinkProgress