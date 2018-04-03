Yes, The Babylon Bee is satire, but the reason they’re so good at what they do is they come super close to the truth. Like they did in this tweet about the Google homepage on Easter …

Google Pays Respect To Jesus’s Empty Tomb With Empty Homepage https://t.co/rzXyZiGaMf pic.twitter.com/9eKkFDTH1Q — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 2, 2018

Google will make a ‘doodle’ for a person who invented the lint roller, but nothing for Easter.

Not even a small flower or a bunny, if they wanted to avoid the religious basis of the day.

Nothing.

We see you, Google.

Thanks, @Google! We Christians will remember your gesture. — Vernally Febrile (@prosehaikus) April 2, 2018

And The Babylon Bee nailed it.

EMPTY NOTHING! It is the LOUDEST and CLEAREST Goggle-Doodle they've ever used for a date. — Nick C. 'Doodlefish' (@DoodleFish) April 2, 2018

Google did indeed say a lot without saying anything.

Shocker. — Kelly E. Pelkey (@kpelkey7) April 2, 2018

Right?

We feel shocked.

And absolutely amused.

