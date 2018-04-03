Yes, The Babylon Bee is satire, but the reason they’re so good at what they do is they come super close to the truth. Like they did in this tweet about the Google homepage on Easter …

Google will make a ‘doodle’ for a person who invented the lint roller, but nothing for Easter.

Not even a small flower or a bunny, if they wanted to avoid the religious basis of the day.

Nothing.

We see you, Google.

And The Babylon Bee nailed it.

Google did indeed say a lot without saying anything.

Right?

We feel shocked.

And absolutely amused.

