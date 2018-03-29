Only in America would an administration be sued for asking who actually is residing in the country. Apparently, we’re not supposed to be concerned about the number of illegal immigrants living in this country sucking up our resources and breaking our laws because that’s racist or something.

Don’t look at us like that, we just work here man.

Allen West had the same reaction as we did, although he was far more eloquent with his tweet than we were with our copy:

What delusional mind would refute asking a question regarding American citizenship in our census? To the reasoning of the left — that such a question would deter people in the country illegally from answering the inquiry — is nonsensical. #census2020 #Census #2020Census #tcot — Allen West (@AllenWest) March 28, 2018

Pretty fair to say almost every way the Left reacts to Trump and Republicans, in general, is nonsensical, but we digress.

Love how our CA A.G. says it's illegal. Why, because Obama took it off in 2010? — Chris Budman (@MrsBud57) March 28, 2018

When Obama was president it was up to the Feds, remember? But NOW that Trump is president these same hypocrites want to claim it’s a states’ rights thing.

How convenient.

It’s unreal the positions they keep standing for. It’s as if it is a massive desensitization effort so they don’t sound so insane after a while. — James Madison 🇺🇸 (@2ndAmendment18) March 28, 2018

Perhaps they feel like if they’re so obnoxious for so long we’ll all just get tired and let them have their way.

Or they’re really just that delusional like Allen said.

Probably a little of both.

This is a must. Not that they would answer honestly. Formality. But I am all for it. Also need voter id and paper ballots. — Jeanna Selvaggio (@Jeanna2007) March 28, 2018

Isn't that the purpose of the census? To count the citizens? We have half the country living in bizarro world. — Jared Althouse (@jaredalthouse) March 29, 2018

Also known as the ‘Blue States.’

