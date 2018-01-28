Michael Wolff, being the gigantic boil on the butt of humanity he is, earlier this week accused Nikki Haley of having an affair with President Trump.

Because you know, when women are Republicans the only way they can be powerful or successful is if they sleep their way to the top.

He’s such a disgusting toad.

Nikki Haley calls Trump affair rumors ‘disgusting’ https://t.co/4z8LTIMFW2 — Raw Story (@RawStory) January 26, 2018

And speaking of disgusting toads, cue Ron Perlman:

I wouldn’t have thought twice about this if she hadn’t started denouncing it so vociferously. https://t.co/81ti19i3BX — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) January 27, 2018

Oh, if she hadn’t denounced the lie SO MUCH he wouldn’t have thought it might be true.

Hollywood never disappoints when it comes to saying horrible and disgusting things about people they disagree with politically.

That being said, Hollywood never FAILS to disappoint when it comes to just actually making movies, but we digress.

You’re a disgrace — Sconnie (@Sjanderson86) January 27, 2018

Evergreen.

That’s not true, Ron. I have yet to see evidence of you thinking once, let alone twice. — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) January 28, 2018

He really set himself up for this one.

If a Haley was a Democrat and falsely accused, you'd be outraged. Stop spreading unsubstantiated lies and being a fucking hypocrite. — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) January 28, 2018

Truth.

I take it you also had doubts when @billclinton and @hillaryclinton denounced the rumors of Bill having a relationship with @MonicaLewinsky. Right? — diogenes (@diogenes323bc) January 27, 2018

We’re gonna guess that would be a no.

Not a good look for you, Ron. Do a lil more research. She needed to come out and defend herself. — Jak 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@Jacque_blu) January 28, 2018

Research? He don’t need no stinkin’ research!

And how dare someone suggests he should be informed before tweeting something really stupid!

The nerve.

