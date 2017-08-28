Oh come on, we all knew this was coming.

It is time to examine the words and the origins of our national anthem, another neo-Confederate symbol https://t.co/DPCGi7PAyL — Salon (@Salon) August 28, 2017

We hope this is Salon just being Salon.

Is this The Onion? — Bossy Brat 🇺🇸 (@JGalt09) August 28, 2017

From Salon:

For example, observing Memorial Day and singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” are uncontroversial patriotic gestures, yet there is no disputing that neo-Confederates developed these rituals. That doesn’t necessarily mean the holiday and the national anthem should be jettisoned, along with Robert. E. Lee statues, only that their historical roots should be recognized and taught.

*eye roll*

The anthem’s origin is an 1814 poem, inspired by a battle with Britain at Ft. McHenry. When they re-write #1A, Salon will be banned. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) August 28, 2017

If only we could be so lucky … WE KID WE KID, sorta.

I was told the slippery slope arguments were dumb https://t.co/VpF8Q6zUyr — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) August 28, 2017

Any argument sane, rational people make against the emotional, reactive Left is considered dumb.

And likely TRUE.

You, too? I was informed by all the smartest people that I was being stupidly paranoid for worrying about a non-existent slippery slope. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 28, 2017

Us dumb ol’ hillbillies … YEEEHAW!

Well, maybe Slate is just going straight for the bottom floor here? — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) August 28, 2017

Or trolling? Man, we hope so.

‘Nuff said.

