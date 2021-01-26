This thread from Ford Fischer about the footage he shot of the Trump crowd during Trump’s speech on January 6 has been deleted from YouTube.

Now, why oh why would YouTube do such a thing?

Fischer himself has some ideas and explained it all in this must-read thread:

THREAD: Last night, @TeamYouTube performed one of the most absurd video removals I've ever experienced. I will detail the situation in this thread. Please read (and retweet, if you'd be so kind) all of it! This is the video in question:https://t.co/WvoopQi3zu pic.twitter.com/hNhzj4lI3W — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 25, 2021

Keep going.

On Jan6, before the Capitol Insurrection, Trump spoke for more than an hour. Rather than simply film his speech, I filmed *the crowd* reacting to their speech. My video – which @TeamYouTube removed – was one continuous roving take of the crowd watching.https://t.co/WvoopQi3zu pic.twitter.com/IhecEl6RZT — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 25, 2021

They removed video of the crowd listening to and reacting to Trump’s speech?

Weird.

Youtube says the video "advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election."@TeamYouTube is wrong. My video shows the way a crowd reacted as Trump made such claims.https://t.co/WvoopQi3zu pic.twitter.com/DiCorBqKMu — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 25, 2021

But Trump!

Youtube knows raw video of the Trump speech itself doesn't "advance false claims" – it document's Trump's claims. Here's a list of some of the places Trump's full speech appears:

–https://t.co/nWeU7h2dU6

–https://t.co/wUBkCwnOIN

–https://t.co/EEiGRVpFze

–https://t.co/ctntSEHZVE pic.twitter.com/Si7EfLZI5G — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 25, 2021

Getting weirder, right? They allowed his speech on their site in other locations, but not the footage of the crowd.

Why?

The only thing my video does differently than the mainstream, allowable angles of Trump's speech is I pan to the crowd. Why does @TeamYouTube not want the world to know that the crowd – for example – chanted "fight for Trump" in response to his words?https://t.co/ngZFzoN2p2 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 25, 2021

Good question.

I've already licensed the exact footage to several documentaries, and am a producer on an upcoming episode of PBS Frontline. I think this footage is invaluable to history, and it very obviously doesn't violate the community guidelines.@TeamYouTubehttps://t.co/WvoopQi3zu — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 25, 2021

So it’s not that the footage is bad or dangerous, other documentaries are going to use it and he’s also using it in an upcoming episode of PBS Frontline.

What gives?

Trump has been impeached and is expected to face trial for "inciting insurrection." This video shows the people whose insurrection he allegedly incited, at the precise moment he allegedly incited it. Quite literally, Youtube is deleting evidence.https://t.co/WvoopQi3zu — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 25, 2021

How could Trump’s speech incite an insurrection if the people who breached the Capitol weren’t even there listening to his speech?

As he says, this could actually be evidence.

"…the process really begins Monday, when the House sends the article of impeachment to the Senate and both sides begin preparing for a trial with many unknowns." Incredible that @TeamYouTube deleted an obvious piece of evidence just as this occurred.https://t.co/uM64RTz6BT — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 25, 2021

Timing is … convenient.

My appeal was apparently denied by @TeamYouTube. They now say documentary raw footage of the way the crowd reacted during Trump’s January 6 speech violates “spam, deceptive practices and scams policy.” Youtube, please have a human being type an explanation. pic.twitter.com/0VvD60MIto — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 26, 2021

Spam, deceptive practices and scams policy?

Huh?

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K.

***

