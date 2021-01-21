These tweets from Protein Wisdom mocking what Never Trump outlets are writing the day after Biden took office may be this editor’s favorite thing on Twitter today. Considering the number of times some of these folks who work for these outlets have made fun of what we do?

No mercy.

First this one mocking The Dispatch:

Today at @thedispatch: “The true conservative case for cheap illegal labor, energy dependence, and the healing properties of identity politics as an historical remedy to institutionalized white supremacy and white fragility” — Mulder’s Unapologetic Toxic Masculinity (@proteinwisdom) January 21, 2021

Historical remedy to institutionalized white supremacy and white fragility.

HA HA HA HA HA

Today @BulwarkOnline: “Yes, Edmund Burke would have supported surrendering national sovereignty to global bureaucratic institutions peopled largely by despots” — Mulder’s Unapologetic Toxic Masculinity (@proteinwisdom) January 21, 2021

There would probably be a paragraph or two trashing conservative women who disagree with them … can’t leave that out.

Today’s Cathy Young piece is a must read! “Biden’s normalization of sex as a social construct diminishes womanhood and paves the way for pseudo-science to control national policy. “Also, I voted for him because Trump was yucky.” — Mulder’s Unapologetic Toxic Masculinity (@proteinwisdom) January 21, 2021

Trump was yucky.

It’s like he’s been reading their work.

Today’s Project Lincoln piece: “Wait. So I get to go into women’s bathrooms now? How tits is *that*?” — Mulder’s Unapologetic Toxic Masculinity (@proteinwisdom) January 21, 2021

Ok, so there was a joke to be made about John Weaver DMing lots of young men inappropriate things and playing the ‘I’m gay’ card to get out of it BUT this will work.

Today’s @amandacarpenter piece is actually quite thought provoking: “How a Biden hair sniff will unify a country overrun with WalMart shoppers who should hurry up and die from fentanyl poisoning and opiate abuse, paving the way for more measured and productive national discourse” — Mulder’s Unapologetic Toxic Masculinity (@proteinwisdom) January 21, 2021

Quite thought-provoking.

Today’s @BillKristol piece: “No, it’s not ‘socialism.’ It’s a return to ‘compassionate conservatism,’ only this time its implementation cones courtesy of serious, sober political pros. If the GOP is to survive, it’ll do as the Marxists tell it to do. Also, let’s bomb some shit!” — Mulder’s Unapologetic Toxic Masculinity (@proteinwisdom) January 21, 2021

Compassionate conservatism … let’s bomb some sh*t!

New @DavidAFrench piece is up: “Why God is okay with baby killing, provided it’s done in a anodyne tone by men or women with spotless character and a consistent moral compass” — Mulder’s Unapologetic Toxic Masculinity (@proteinwisdom) January 21, 2021

Sure, Trump opposed abortion while president but he sent mean tweets so yay Biden!

Today’s Kevin Williamson piece might prove controversial: “Limpid Trump Cultists bemoan return to taking it in the ass, then pretending not to have just taken it in the ass by deploying an acid-tongued quip that will suggest a disgust with all points on the political spectrum” — Mulder’s Unapologetic Toxic Masculinity (@proteinwisdom) January 21, 2021

Eeek.

Today’s @maxboot piece is out: “Why My deep Constitutional convictions convinced me to leave the Republican Party and become a straight-up, bourgeois-hating authoritarian socialist” — Mulder’s Unapologetic Toxic Masculinity (@proteinwisdom) January 21, 2021

It’s funny because it’s true.

@JRubinBlogger’s piece today really struck a chord with me: “The moral case for killing anyone who supported Trump by putting them is burlap sacks with a couple of badgers and a copy of The Color Purple” — Mulder’s Unapologetic Toxic Masculinity (@proteinwisdom) January 21, 2021

Don’t give her any ideas.

***

