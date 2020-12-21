Sam Stein is joining Politico as their White House editor.

Prepare to read a bunch of nonsense about how Joe Biden is saving the world and stuff. Yeah, they’d have probably written that anyway but with Stein covering the White House? It will be a nonstop Biden love fest.

Some professional news that's personal: I’m joining @politico as White House editor, beginning of 2021. I’m thrilled to join the amazing team there cover such an important historical moment. I’ll have much more to say later abt my current fam at @thedailybeast who I love dearly. — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 21, 2020

Richard Grenell tweeted about the addition:

. @Politico adds a vocal Democrat apologist to cover the White House. @KaminskiMK is taking Politico even further Left. https://t.co/iXpAGvvecy — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 21, 2020

And then added almost an hour later that two Politico reporters had reached out to him with concerns about how their publication is going even further Left.

Who knew there was such a thing?

Two current @politico reporters have reached out to say that @KaminskiMK is definitely taking Politico further left. And reporters are concerned. https://t.co/wCQjyQR6bp — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 21, 2020

There are just not enough Left-leaning publications out there ya’ know.

Heh.

How much further left can they go? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 21, 2020

Does anyone with half a brain perceive politico as a serious news organization? — Dave (@GIass_Onion) December 21, 2020

'further'? — error rate of 68.05% – VPL (@victorpapalima) December 21, 2020

I stopped listening to anything from Politico a few years ago…… they’ve been left leaning a long time — Maddie Adams (@MaddieAdams75) December 21, 2020

There is no further left. It is just the natural evolution of a movement which is based on feelings instead of reality. — Tenpa Dhargyal Gashi (@RangzenOrDeath) December 21, 2020

How much further left can they go? — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) December 21, 2020

This seems to be the general opinion so really those reporters have nothing to worry about.

