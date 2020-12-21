Sam Stein is joining Politico as their White House editor.

Prepare to read a bunch of nonsense about how Joe Biden is saving the world and stuff. Yeah, they’d have probably written that anyway but with Stein covering the White House? It will be a nonstop Biden love fest.

Richard Grenell tweeted about the addition:

And then added almost an hour later that two Politico reporters had reached out to him with concerns about how their publication is going even further Left.

Who knew there was such a thing?

There are just not enough Left-leaning publications out there ya’ know.

Heh.

This seems to be the general opinion so really those reporters have nothing to worry about.

***

