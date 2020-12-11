Annnd this editor is officially dead.

Don’t worry, it wasn’t the COVID.

This video about former VICE bloggers going into rehab is seriously the funniest thing we’ve seen today and considering we cover AOC’s timeline, that’s sayin’ somethin’.

‘I see a white devil, I see an appropriator’ …

You guys, you’ve gotta watch this.

Rehabilitation for Vice Bloggers pic.twitter.com/I31xhth5yf — Ryan Long (@ryanlongcomedy) December 7, 2020

You’ve had your ration, we’ll let you scold again after dinner.

HA HA HA HA HA

This is brilliant.

The way Danny said “the latinxs” 💯 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 7, 2020

It’s perfection.

Just saw this today, genius man. I think this very niche psychology field is gonna be booming in the near future! — R. (@islandbornecon1) December 8, 2020

Game industry podcasters and game journalists need this training ASAP. — Cooper Bibaud (@CooperBibaud) December 9, 2020

☝️Noble peace prize – digital category. — RajanLodha (@RajanLodha) December 9, 2020

Totally.

This is so 😄 funny 😁 — Taiwan Independence (@TinaMcCann0101) December 9, 2020

That last joke was just 😗👌 Mwah — Merry Mat 🎄 (@MatMvB) December 7, 2020

Hi mom. I’m sorry I called you a Nazi at Passover.

And the crying at the end.

So.

Damn.

Amazing.

#Huzzah

***

