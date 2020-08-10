Dick … sorry … Richard Blumenthal wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Opinion: The threat to U.S. elections is real, and frightening. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/9Akz8KUiue — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 8, 2020

From WaPo:

The warning lights are flashing red. America’s elections are under attack. This week, I reviewed classified materials in the Senate’s Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility and received a similarly classified briefing on malign foreign threats to U.S. elections. I was shocked by what I learned — and appalled that, by swearing Congress to secrecy, the Trump administration is keeping the truth about a grave, looming threat to democracy hidden from the American people. On Friday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a statement that only hints at the threats.

The facts are chilling. I believe the American public needs and deserves to know them. The information should be declassified immediately. You’d think ol’ Dick would have figured out after the last FOUR DAMN YEARS that Americans are just not buying this crap anymore, and the ones who do are already so brainwashed it doesn’t matter what is or isn’t happening because OrAnGe MaN bAd. Ron Johnson took issue with Dick’s crap op-ed:

1/7 @SenBlumenthal’s twisting of classified briefings and repeating of false news reports is beyond the pale. https://t.co/TThKfDSnIX — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 8, 2020

2/7 It is a flat-out lie that I received the documents from Ukrainians that Democrats keep claiming. And they know it. It is unconscionable that Democrats and the press continue to report it. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 8, 2020

3/7 It is a flat-out lie that I asked for the CIA to brief our committee and that they refused. We’ve already been briefed repeatedly on these issues, Democrats simply didn’t like what they heard. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 8, 2020

4/7 Ranking member Peters asked me to arrange an intelligence briefing months ago. We did, and were told there was no new info to brief on. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 8, 2020

5/7 That wasn’t enough for Dems to use against us, so they continued to push CIA for info to try to derail our investigation. To my knowledge CIA has not responded to THEIR requests. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 8, 2020

6/7 Our investigation is focused on documents and officials from government agencies and a U.S. Democrat-linked lobbying firm. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 8, 2020

Remember folks, Democrats always accuse Republicans of what they’re actually doing.

7/7 The only ones responsible for furthering Russian disinformation to interfere in our election are the Democrats in Congress and the Biden campaign, and the media that is willingly amplifying their lies. They should all be ashamed. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 8, 2020

Perhaps @SenBlumenthal told those lies about you because he suffered some brain damage during all that combat action in Vietnam…oh wait—combat in Vietnam was another of his lies…never mind — Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) August 9, 2020

Dick does have a history of not being completely honest.

Seems simple to us. Don’t be [a] Dick.

