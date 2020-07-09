Wanna see something really stupid?

No, that’s not a trick question.

Watch this:

.@CNN's @DonLemon: “Jesus Christ… if that’s who you believe in, Jesus Christ, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth. So why are we deifying the founders of this country?” pic.twitter.com/RQjikAJE3X — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 9, 2020

Wow, Don … this was bad, even for you.

Using Jesus to smear the founding fathers.

Forget he’s WRONG about Jesus as well.

Dude.

Stay classy.

During a conversation with @ChrisCuomo, @DonLemon said that much of history taught to children is "propaganda" and revised basic biblical doctrine by saying Jesus, the central figure of Christianity, was "not perfect."https://t.co/BuiifmGupT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 9, 2020

Wow again.

Just because @DonLemon says Jesus was "admittedly" not perfect, @BecketAdams points out that there is no tradition he's aware of and no scriptural citation that has Jesus admitting, "Hey, I'm not perfect!"https://t.co/8jJrpbQxLa — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 9, 2020

Don’t look at us, man.

We just work here.

How can anyone so ignorant and bigoted have a place at even a minor fringe network like CNN? Shouldn’t such hate result in Donnie L. getting cancelled? — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) July 9, 2020

@donlemon watched The Life of Brian and thought it was a documentary on Christ. Didn’t laugh once. — Scintillating Duck (@sttngduck) July 9, 2020

Are you kidding @donlemon? The Bible teaches that Jesus was perfect and without sin while on the Earth. That's why He was able to be the unblemished Lamb, sacrificed on the Cross for all of our sins. I dont believe you've ever cracked open the Bible. — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) July 9, 2020

Jesus Chris was/is literally perfect. He is God. — JoeyJoeJoeJrShabadoo (@SideshowJon36) July 9, 2020

To be fair, if @donlemon had to stop talking about things he clearly knows nothing about, he’d be out of a job — Kevin S (@kshark001) July 9, 2020

Much like many of the talking heads at CNN.

Yo, Tater (@brianstelter)! Someone is trying to steal your @CNN crown as stupidest on-air personality. Are you going to let this stand? — GluedThumbs, ESQ (@GluedThumbs) July 9, 2020

Tucker Carlson was right about Don.

Just sayin’.

***

