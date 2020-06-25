Remember when Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told America CHOP/CHAZ was just like a block party and compared it to a summer of love? Then she snarked at Trump when he offered to send help and told him not to be afraid of a Democracy?

Good times.

Seems that ‘Democracy/Summer of Love/Block Party’ is getting her and the City of Seattle into some serious legal trouble:

DEVELOPING: More than a dozen businesses inside CHOP zone, on Seattle's Capitol Hill, file 56-page class action lawsuit against the City of Seattle. They're seeking unspecified damages, to be determined at trial. pic.twitter.com/RPlsW3DuNv — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) June 25, 2020

Gosh, that whole summer of love thing sorta fell apart, eh Jenny?

@MayorJenny is completely incompetent. And I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if she gets re-elected. — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) June 25, 2020

Of course she’ll get re-elected. Democrats are rarely held accountable for their mistakes, even when they’re YUGE. Look at Cuomo and New York, they’re acting like he did something great by putting sick people into nursing homes that eventually killed thousands of elderly people.

Somehow they’ll find a way to blame Trump for this.

They always do.

One of the plaintiffs is an HOA, I wonder if the graffiti violates any of their policies on decorations?

Are the CHAZistanians paying their dues? — David Schroeder (@david2400nc) June 25, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Man, it’s hard to know who to root for when it’s an HOA against CHOP.

FINALLY! “Summer of Love” defense ain’t gonna work!! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 25, 2020

So much for the reports that the business were all for it and helping them the Chopsters. They SHOULD sue the city for their foolishness. pic.twitter.com/Vlw06fd0nr — [Redacted] (@thebleepstate) June 25, 2020

This is the worst street fair ever. — Stuart (@Morty_Fied) June 25, 2020

True story.

