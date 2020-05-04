Guess ‘The Resistance’ really wasn’t all that interested in resisting.

Well, ok, they were super stoked about ‘resisting’ as a means to demand a bunch of free crap. But when actual rights started getting taken away ‘to keep Americans safe’ or whatever they totally disappeared and those old fuddie-duddies who support the Constitution came out to fight for them.

Ain’t that how it always goes?

Tim Young said it best:

You know they’re sitting home reading their Marx and calling the police on their neighbors for having a cook-out with friends or whatever.

Generation Z looks promising.

Trending

True story.

*this editor is raising two Gen Z kids and they are definitely not wimps*

Freedom is scary.

But worth it.

Trump.

Rules.

Growing up?

Boredom?

Who knows?

There it is.

Word.

***

Related:

Shot/Chaser ALERT! CNN analyst Joe Lockhart’s tweet shaming GOP over Kavanaugh bites him RIGHT on his hypocritical a*s

‘More like Dems ABORTED it’: Molly Jong-Fast accusing the Right of trying to kill #MeToo movement goes OH so very wrong

CRINGE –> Don Lemon earns his Trump-given nickname ‘dumbest man on television’ trying to pick a fight with the president (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDrightsThe ResistanceTim Young