Ever have one of those moments when you read a tweet and think to yourself, ‘Wow, what an as*hole?’
That happened to this editor when she came across this tweet from CNN political analyst, Joe Lockhart:
When this is all over and we properly examine what was done right and what was done wrong I hope we can have an honest national conversation on the toxic effect of Fox News. They are a critical instrument of Trump and his approach to the crisis.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 15, 2020
Sure, Joe, blame Fox News.
And of course, Trump.
That’s been so very helpful.
We know. You police staters are all the same.
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 15, 2020
FOX Rocks CNN is a joke! Lol. Just watch, look at the difference, really look; FOX is informative, uplifting and fun! They laugh. They love, they mention God 🙂
CNN dark and miserable and hateful. I can't watch it, too much hate.
— Leslie Holt Dunn (@LeslieHoltDunn) March 15, 2020
Dude works for CNN, blames Fox News.
Alrighty then.
What a pile of crap. You should ALL shut up & just run the Task Force pressers. Full of experts with decades of service & experience who actually know what they are talking about & care about the safety of Americans, not petty political BS.
— Stacey – (@ScotsFyre) March 15, 2020
CNN has been going after Fox News for years, on-air & on social media. Your network is currently doing it in the midst of a national health emergency.
So, sure. Of course you can have a conversation about their coverage post-virus, but I don’t think you can call it “honest.”
— Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) March 15, 2020
Yes, calling the network you hate to account is the really coming together moment we all need.
Garbage.
— Wuhan Shot First (@StillCrankyAF) March 15, 2020
So many Lefty journalists need to be held responsible for their horribly unethical behavior through this. Spewing Chinese propaganda without a shred of skepticism is a betrayal of reason and our country.
Shame on your entire industry. You're vile.
— Adeptus Archer 17% Adorable 와플 감자 튀김 (@ArcherMint) March 15, 2020
LMAO, you couldn't have an honest conversation with your mirror.
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 15, 2020
— Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) March 15, 2020
When this is all over you'll have to find something new to blame Trump for, fortunately it's looking like you'll have an entire second term to distort & criticize.
— ʞɹıɯS™️ (@FoundersGirl) March 15, 2020
Feeding your slobbering sycophants, Joe? Already there are communist loons calling for a shutdown of the network for not pushing far leftist #propaganda.
Bring big friends because it is going to be a bad time for you if you try.
— Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) March 15, 2020
I realize you're trying to make a point here, but I don't think it's the one you intended to make.
— 1st Responder PTSD Advocate (@OldSmokeEater) March 15, 2020
Fox News bad.
Orange man bad!
While I’ve never watched Fox News, I would trust them over CNN and MSNBC because you are proven liars who have an agenda to attack President Trump. I didn’t even vote for him but your constant attacks have made me look closer. #Trump2020
— Socialism is Evil (@dlh8) March 15, 2020
You have got to be kidding. That is what you have gotten from all this?
— DrM (@DrMagnolias) March 15, 2020
Maybe Joe missed it, but there are hundreds (thousands?) of people on his tweet calling him an a-hole.
