Ever have one of those moments when you read a tweet and think to yourself, ‘Wow, what an as*hole?’

That happened to this editor when she came across this tweet from CNN political analyst, Joe Lockhart:

When this is all over and we properly examine what was done right and what was done wrong I hope we can have an honest national conversation on the toxic effect of Fox News. They are a critical instrument of Trump and his approach to the crisis. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 15, 2020

Sure, Joe, blame Fox News.

And of course, Trump.

That’s been so very helpful.

We know. You police staters are all the same. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 15, 2020

FOX Rocks CNN is a joke! Lol. Just watch, look at the difference, really look; FOX is informative, uplifting and fun! They laugh. They love, they mention God 🙂

CNN dark and miserable and hateful. I can't watch it, too much hate. — Leslie Holt Dunn (@LeslieHoltDunn) March 15, 2020

Dude works for CNN, blames Fox News.

Alrighty then.

What a pile of crap. You should ALL shut up & just run the Task Force pressers. Full of experts with decades of service & experience who actually know what they are talking about & care about the safety of Americans, not petty political BS. — Stacey – (@ScotsFyre) March 15, 2020

CNN has been going after Fox News for years, on-air & on social media. Your network is currently doing it in the midst of a national health emergency. So, sure. Of course you can have a conversation about their coverage post-virus, but I don’t think you can call it “honest.” — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) March 15, 2020

Yes, calling the network you hate to account is the really coming together moment we all need. Garbage. — Wuhan Shot First (@StillCrankyAF) March 15, 2020

So many Lefty journalists need to be held responsible for their horribly unethical behavior through this. Spewing Chinese propaganda without a shred of skepticism is a betrayal of reason and our country. Shame on your entire industry. You're vile. — Adeptus Archer 17% Adorable 와플 감자 튀김 (@ArcherMint) March 15, 2020

LMAO, you couldn't have an honest conversation with your mirror. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 15, 2020

When this is all over you'll have to find something new to blame Trump for, fortunately it's looking like you'll have an entire second term to distort & criticize. — ʞɹıɯS™️ (@FoundersGirl) March 15, 2020

Feeding your slobbering sycophants, Joe? Already there are communist loons calling for a shutdown of the network for not pushing far leftist #propaganda. Bring big friends because it is going to be a bad time for you if you try. — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) March 15, 2020

I realize you're trying to make a point here, but I don't think it's the one you intended to make. — 1st Responder PTSD Advocate (@OldSmokeEater) March 15, 2020

Fox News bad.

Orange man bad!

While I’ve never watched Fox News, I would trust them over CNN and MSNBC because you are proven liars who have an agenda to attack President Trump. I didn’t even vote for him but your constant attacks have made me look closer. #Trump2020 — Socialism is Evil (@dlh8) March 15, 2020

You have got to be kidding. That is what you have gotten from all this? — DrM (@DrMagnolias) March 15, 2020

Maybe Joe missed it, but there are hundreds (thousands?) of people on his tweet calling him an a-hole.

