seconds ago Grateful Calvin
Vance is such a pro at this. 

seconds ago FuzzyChimp
"Who has been the VP for the last 3 and half years? Your running mate, not mine." BOOM!

1 min ago Sam J.
Your running mate ... not mine.

1 min ago Grateful Calvin
Aaaaand the first intervention on behalf of the Democrats from the moderators. 

1 min ago Aaron Walker
Plus, they have already been attacked.

2 mins ago RickRobinson

This was a missed opportunity from Vance. IMO, this wouldn't be a pre-emptive strike since everyone knows who is funding the proxies, but it is still a solid answer.

2 mins ago Grateful Calvin
Nuc-u-lar. LOL. 

I remember when the media said that was disqualifying for GWB. 

2 mins ago RickRobinson
This was a missed opportunity from Vance. IMO, this wouldn't be a pre-emptive strike since everyone knows who is funding the proxies, but it is still a solid answer.

2 mins ago Amy
Oh he's already leveling him

4 mins ago Sam J.

WORKING CLASS ... YAAAS.

Take that Kamala.

2 mins ago FuzzyChimp
Vance on preemptive strike: "It is up to Israel." Good answer.

3 mins ago Amy
Vance: "I was raised in a middle class family"

That was VICIOUS I love it

3 mins ago Grateful Calvin
3 mins ago FuzzyChimp
Vance actually came from the middle class.

3 mins ago RickRobinson
LOL

4 mins ago Aaron Walker

Vance: "I was raised in a middle class family."

Holy Hell Vance is good at this ... 

3 mins ago Grateful Calvin
He was rushing his introduction, but he is very calm now. 

4 mins ago Sam J.
Walz clearly has his memorized talking points as well.

5 mins ago Amy

Walz leading off with bashing on Trump. I thought this was the VP debate?

4 mins ago Aaron Walker
4 mins ago Sam J.
5 mins ago Aaron Walker
Okay finally a better feed. using the cbs news app now.

5 mins ago Sam J.
C'MON VANCE

5 mins ago Amy
5 mins ago Sam J.
Walz did not answer the question because he knows if he supports Israel their Hamas-supporting supporters will bail on them.

5 mins ago Doug P.
Waiting for Walz to promise that Kamala Harris will bring joy to the Israel/Iran/Hezbollah/Hamas war.

5 mins ago RickRobinson
Is he going to answer the question?

6 mins ago RickRobinson
Ack!

7 mins ago Sam J.

NEVER!

6 mins ago FuzzyChimp
Walz is nervous. Wow.

6 mins ago Sam J.
Walz hitting Trump for his age ... seriously?

6 mins ago Grateful Calvin
And he's not answering the question. 

6 mins ago Sam J.
Walz is trying really hard to keep cool. 

He's nervous AF.

7 mins ago Sam J.
8 mins ago FuzzyChimp

