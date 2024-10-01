Vance is such a pro at this.
"Who has been the VP for the last 3 and half years? Your running mate, not mine." BOOM!
Your running mate ... not mine.
Aaaaand the first intervention on behalf of the Democrats from the moderators.
Plus, they have already been attacked.
Nuc-u-lar. LOL.
I remember when the media said that was disqualifying for GWB.
This was a missed opportunity from Vance. IMO, this wouldn't be a pre-emptive strike since everyone knows who is funding the proxies, but it is still a solid answer.
Vance on preemptive strike: "It is up to Israel." Good answer.
Vance: "I was raised in a middle class family"
That was VICIOUS I love it
Hey, look at that! Vance answered the question!
Vance actually came from the middle class.
Holy Hell Vance is good at this ...
He was rushing his introduction, but he is very calm now.
Walz clearly has his memorized talking points as well.
Vance: "I was raised in a middle class family."
WORKING CLASS ... YAAAS.
Take that Kamala.
Okay finally a better feed. using the cbs news app now.
C'MON VANCE
Walz leading off with bashing on Trump. I thought this was the VP debate?
Walz did not answer the question because he knows if he supports Israel their Hamas-supporting supporters will bail on them.
Waiting for Walz to promise that Kamala Harris will bring joy to the Israel/Iran/Hezbollah/Hamas war.
Is he going to answer the question?
Walz is nervous. Wow.
Walz hitting Trump for his age ... seriously?
And he's not answering the question.
Walz is trying really hard to keep cool.
He's nervous AF.