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Pretty Boy in the Senate: Ossoff Outspends AOC and Tlaib on Hollywood Makeup Services

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Oh, that explains so much. Ossoff is very clearly going for the 'good looking politician' lane people like the Kennedys possessed and he is willing to pay for it.

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He's spent more money than WOMEN. That's embarrassing, sir.

Everyone knows how vain AOC is. He's spending more money than her!

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D., Ga.) has spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on "makeup services" in 2026, and his artist of choice has a long list of Hollywood credits, including The Notebook and The Hunger Games, a Washington Free Beacon review found.

Ossoff has paid makeup artist Stephanie Ponder $2,887 for "makeup services" since February, federal campaign finance disclosures show. The most recent payment of $900 came on June 10. An advertisement on the online production crew directory SHOOTS describes Ponder as an Atlanta-based freelancer and member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees who offers "Services for all phases of Makeup: Film, Video, Print, Runway." It also includes credits on films like the Disney-produced Denzel Washington hit Remember the Titans.

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Ossoff also isn't content to just use a regular makeup artist. He only wants the very best. Only the best for Jonny Boy!

Listen, if you are a politician using Denzel Washington's makeup artist, maybe you have a priority issue. It's great to want to look your best. It's troubling when you want to look like a Hollywood actor.

Rest in Power, Pee-Wee.

Actually, it is important. Vanity is not a good look.

It makes you wonder, although the only Diddy parties happening right now are occurring behind bars. 

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Maybe Jon should lend Rashida his makeup person. She needs the help.

They need to go back to the drawing board with that hag.

Maybe they trade tips and tricks. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ HOLLYWOOD JON OSSOFF

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