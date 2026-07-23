Pretty Boy in the Senate: Ossoff Outspends AOC and Tlaib on Hollywood Makeup Services

Oh, that explains so much. Ossoff is very clearly going for the 'good looking politician' lane people like the Kennedys possessed and he is willing to pay for it.

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Now I know why he is such a pretty boy



Jon Ossoff Spends Thousands on ‘Makeup Services’ From Artist Who Worked on Hollywood Blockbusters Like ‘The Notebook’



Ossoff has spent more on makeup than any federal candidate this year, beating out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida… — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 23, 2026

He's spent more money than WOMEN. That's embarrassing, sir.

Everyone knows how vain AOC is. He's spending more money than her!

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D., Ga.) has spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on "makeup services" in 2026, and his artist of choice has a long list of Hollywood credits, including The Notebook and The Hunger Games, a Washington Free Beacon review found. Ossoff has paid makeup artist Stephanie Ponder $2,887 for "makeup services" since February, federal campaign finance disclosures show. The most recent payment of $900 came on June 10. An advertisement on the online production crew directory SHOOTS describes Ponder as an Atlanta-based freelancer and member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees who offers "Services for all phases of Makeup: Film, Video, Print, Runway." It also includes credits on films like the Disney-produced Denzel Washington hit Remember the Titans.

Ossoff also isn't content to just use a regular makeup artist. He only wants the very best. Only the best for Jonny Boy!

Listen, if you are a politician using Denzel Washington's makeup artist, maybe you have a priority issue. It's great to want to look your best. It's troubling when you want to look like a Hollywood actor.

Ask yourselves why @SenOssoff spends so much money on Make Up services. https://t.co/rB7jfpCkfX — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) July 23, 2026

Rest in Power, Pee-Wee.

With all the things going on in this country and around the world the thing @seanspicer wants to focus on is how much Jon Ossoff may spend on makeup. This is what is important to the right. — KVA (@kmeld502) July 23, 2026

Actually, it is important. Vanity is not a good look.

Why does a man need that level of makeup services? Does he have an OnlyFans account or is going to a Diddy party? — PullMaFinger (@StariPerdun) July 23, 2026

It makes you wonder, although the only Diddy parties happening right now are occurring behind bars.

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Not enough makeup in the universe to make Talib even remotely presentable. — El Diablo Blanco (@StevenWhit96983) July 23, 2026

Maybe Jon should lend Rashida his makeup person. She needs the help.

Beauty comes from the inside, no amount of makeup can cover up the evil. — fishopine🧡 (@fishopine) July 23, 2026

Rashida needs to ask for a refund, whatever they’re doing doesn’t work. — Helmut Montfort (@madmonty111) July 23, 2026

They need to go back to the drawing board with that hag.

I wonder how much his twin @MayorFrey spends? — TexanRed (@KarenYavuz22117) July 23, 2026

Maybe they trade tips and tricks.

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