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Celebrate! Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Welcome Baby Boy

justmindy
justmindy | 6:33 PM on July 19, 2026
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Vice President Vance and his wife Usha have announced the birth of their son.

It is wonderful news to hear both Mother and Baby are well.

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Like Mothers for all of time.

Leave it to Jarvis.

A true blessing!

From Whom all blessings flow!

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Hopefully, this will encourage all American couples to also have lots of children.

There is nothing like the newborn bubble.

What a beautiful wish.

Yes, please!

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BIBLE JD VANCE USA USHA VANCE WHITE HOUSE

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