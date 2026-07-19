Celebrate! Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Welcome Baby Boy

Vice President Vance and his wife Usha have announced the birth of their son.
July 19, 2026
It is wonderful news to hear both Mother and Baby are well.
Congrats to both of you, but mainly @SLOTUS because, let’s face, she did all the “heavy lifting.” https://t.co/fiaJS1r5pk— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 19, 2026
Like Mothers for all of time.
Congrats to the Second Family! 💙 https://t.co/giO6U31Wsn— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 19, 2026
New Vance baby just dropped https://t.co/cwK6xVsOCW pic.twitter.com/qRfQ9OVmb6— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 19, 2026
Leave it to Jarvis.
🚨 CONGRATULATIONS to @VP and @SLOTUS! https://t.co/PYTkAUHGuA— Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) July 19, 2026
Congratulations to Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their beautiful baby boy, Alec Neel Vance!— John James (@JohnJamesMI) July 19, 2026
“Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him.” — Psalm 127:3
Wishing your family God’s richest blessings, good health, wisdom,… https://t.co/Z9mHaSKJlt
A true blessing!
Congratulations to Vice President @JDVance and @SLOTUS. What an incredible blessing to your family. https://t.co/AGiXBYHRmN— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 19, 2026
Amazing! Praise God. https://t.co/VYjEEBJcfl— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 19, 2026
From Whom all blessings flow!
Babies are such a blessing. Congratulations! https://t.co/S4uOuckHfi— Chairwoman Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) July 19, 2026
Congratulations to Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their fourth child! 💙🇺🇸 https://t.co/2C4BkUOAi5— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2026
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Hopefully, this will encourage all American couples to also have lots of children.
Congratulations to Second Lady Usha Vance and Vice President @JDVance on welcoming their baby boy into the world! 💙💙 https://t.co/FLQ10HwAHU— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 19, 2026
Congratulations to @VP, @SLOTUS, and the entire Vance family! Such an exciting time, enjoy every second. https://t.co/O8biG8UGLK— Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) July 19, 2026
There is nothing like the newborn bubble.
Congrats @JDVance and @SLOTUS ! https://t.co/wPTmXLe6Ie— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 19, 2026
Mazal tov!— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 19, 2026
Welcome to the world, little one. May you grow up surrounded by love, and may your heart always be brave and kind— NadeeeN FawwwaZ (@NeeeNFawaz) July 19, 2026
God bless all ur Family pic.twitter.com/UieFekW0SL
What a beautiful wish.
Fabulous news. Many congratulations to you all. More WH babies, please ❣️🥂🇺🇸— Tickle (@TickleTexts) July 19, 2026
Yes, please!
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