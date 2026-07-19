Celebrate! Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Welcome Baby Boy

Vice President Vance and his wife Usha have announced the birth of their son.

It is wonderful news to hear both Mother and Baby are well.

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Congrats to both of you, but mainly @SLOTUS because, let’s face, she did all the “heavy lifting.” https://t.co/fiaJS1r5pk — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 19, 2026

Like Mothers for all of time.

Congrats to the Second Family! 💙 https://t.co/giO6U31Wsn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 19, 2026

Leave it to Jarvis.

Congratulations to Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their beautiful baby boy, Alec Neel Vance!



“Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him.” — Psalm 127:3



Wishing your family God’s richest blessings, good health, wisdom,… https://t.co/Z9mHaSKJlt — John James (@JohnJamesMI) July 19, 2026

A true blessing!

Congratulations to Vice President @JDVance and @SLOTUS. What an incredible blessing to your family. https://t.co/AGiXBYHRmN — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 19, 2026

From Whom all blessings flow!

Babies are such a blessing. Congratulations! https://t.co/S4uOuckHfi — Chairwoman Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) July 19, 2026

Congratulations to Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their fourth child! 💙🇺🇸 https://t.co/2C4BkUOAi5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2026

Hopefully, this will encourage all American couples to also have lots of children.

Congratulations to Second Lady Usha Vance and Vice President @JDVance on welcoming their baby boy into the world! 💙💙 https://t.co/FLQ10HwAHU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 19, 2026

Congratulations to @VP, @SLOTUS, and the entire Vance family! Such an exciting time, enjoy every second. https://t.co/O8biG8UGLK — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) July 19, 2026

There is nothing like the newborn bubble.

Mazal tov! — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 19, 2026

Welcome to the world, little one. May you grow up surrounded by love, and may your heart always be brave and kind

God bless all ur Family pic.twitter.com/UieFekW0SL — NadeeeN FawwwaZ (@NeeeNFawaz) July 19, 2026

What a beautiful wish.

Fabulous news. Many congratulations to you all. More WH babies, please ❣️🥂🇺🇸 — Tickle (@TickleTexts) July 19, 2026

Yes, please!

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